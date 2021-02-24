Janhvi Kapoor in Rs 2.74 Lakh Neon Dress will brighten up your dull day





Shortly after her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, Janhvi Kapoor became one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. The 23-year-old actor never stops serving us punchy looks every now and then, from her light kurta, dresses, stunning dresses to local brands, she rarely disappoints the fashion police. She proved to us that there is no outfit that the actor cannot take off. For the promotions of his next film, Roohi, the actor opted for a neon strapless dress from Alex Perry. Also Read – Dia Mirza Shares Stunning Photos of Her Mehendi, Wears Bright Sunny Suit – See Photos The strapless draped Janhvis dress featured an accented sweetheart neckline and an attached touch at the back. For glamor, Janhvi went for a dewy base, nude lip shade, full eyebrows and mascara-laden eyes. She left her luscious hair open in soft waves. She accessorized her look with diamond rings, Kapoor looked breathtakingly beautiful as she flaunted her toned legs, sporting a pair of glittery Christian Louboutin pumps. The neon green dress perfectly complemented the actor’s perfectly toned figure. Also Read – Fashion Designer Sabyasachi Brings Back 4 Forgotten Beauty Trends in Vogue Check out Janhvi’s photos here: Also Read – Kiara Advani In Rs 2,27,500 Black Sequin Lehenga Exudes Charm For Awards Ceremony Celebrity followers including Vaani Kapoor and over 1.4 million fans liked the post within 48 minutes of posting. Dozens of fans rang the bell in the comments section, leaving red and tan heart emotes. Lately, the ‘Dhadak’ actor has been very active on social media and continues to update his fans on his activities by posting photos and videos. Janhvi Kapoors neon dress price: If you liked what Janhvi is wearing and want to add it to your wardrobe, you’re in luck. Then Alex Perry’s dress is worth $ 3,800, or roughly Rs 2.74,889. Discover the price of the Janhvis dress: On the job front, Janhvi is currently her next comedy horror film Roohi. She will be seen in front of Rajkummar Rao. ‘Roohi’, which is Bollywood’s first big release after the lockdown, was scheduled to hit theaters the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic . (With ANI entries)







