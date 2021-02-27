Slow Fashion Marketplace Mive announces launch – WWD





Ohio-based slow fashion market Mive announced its launch on Friday, bringing its vision of including size and tailored clothing to the world. The company’s premise is an augmented reality ‘tape measure’, which uses a smartphone camera to capture images of buyers and quantify their numbers. From there, customers can check their measurements against the size charts when shopping, or more specifically, use the details to order tailored clothing. Mive puts measurement technology at the heart of its shopping experience from the start. Consumers start by opening an account, answering a few personal questions – such as height and weight – and begin measuring with the smartphone’s camera. There is also an option to take the body measurements manually. With these details in hand, buyers can browse the offers in the market. At launch, there are six brands: Bata NYC, Emma Bean, Fatra, Izayla, Luz Muerta and Nimph, hailing from places like New York, Los Angeles, Barcelona and Madrid. “We make it easy and seamless and there are no barriers to getting personalized clothing,” said Maya Caine, co-founder of Mive. “We found that a lot of women thought this was something only celebrities could have. We are in the process of democratizing the tailor-made experience, so that all women have access to it. The fashion startup has picked up the torch of slow fashion as an intentional contrast to the problematic fast fashion premise. Sustainability advocates point out the wastefulness of the industry, while racial fairness supporters point to other issues, such as unfair pay gaps for workers, many of whom are typically black and colored. Fast fashion’s reputation for owning the designs of others has also angered critics. Among them is Maya’s sister, co-founder Mica Caine, who delivered a scathing reaction to Megan Thee Stallion’s collaboration with Fashion Nova last year on social media. Mica and Maya also see the fashion industry at large failing when it comes to size inclusion. Now, they aim to make tailor-made options less unnecessary and more inclusive more accessible to a wider range of buyers. In this way, the launch of Mive can be as much the launch of a movement as a market. As for what’s next, the company will host a public online launch party on Friday night, with a panel discussion moderated by Ibada Wadud, founder of Lulah and assistant faculty member at Parsons School of Design, as well as speakers from several brands. partners of Mive. . According to Maya, the company also has another debut slated for next week. “At New York City Refashion Week, we’re going to launch our home improvement service or introduce it for the first time,” added Maya Caine. “Instead of just buying models selected by different slow fashion brands or supplied by different slow fashion brands, you can also reshape an item of clothing that is already in your closet.”







