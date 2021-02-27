11 Fall / Winter 21-22 Fashion trends to know from NYFW – Sourcing Journal

What Virtual New York Fashion Week lacked in quality and branding, it made up for with wearable and versatile Fall / Winter 2021-2022 collections. The designers brought together plush fabrics, spacious silhouettes and cheerful color combinations that reflect the current state of life.

Related Articles

Here’s a look at 11 F / W 21-22 trends you should know.

Balmoral getaway

While the British Royal Family have been an unwavering source of fashion inspiration, let alone the subject of the decades-long pop culture craze, quarantine fashionistas have rediscovered the Queen’s iconic 1980s style, of Princess Diana and Princess Anne last fall when Netflix released. season four of “The Crown”.

The designers have apparently taken note of their sartorial choices as well, especially their stays at Balmoral, the Queen’s estate in Scotland. Individually, clothes like Prince of Wales check jackets, long knit cardigans, ponytail dresses and practical puffer vests and head scarves fit into almost any wardrobe and style. But styled together, by brands like Staud, PH5 and Anna Sui, the look smacked of British country eccentricity.

The cut

Cult Gaia’s Serita dress put cut-out details back on the consumer radar last summer, and now the unexpected skin flash is fast becoming one of fall’s biggest trends. One chop-out, however, reigns supreme: the keyhole cutout. Christian Cowen, Victor Glemaud, Staud and Sandy Liang each offered their own take on the peek-a-boo neckline, showing it both sexy and understated.

Citrine

Citrine, a rich shade of golden yellow, emerged as a happy medium between the Pantone Color of the Year, Illuminating, and the seasonal appeal for fall jewelry tones. Designers like Bibhu Mohapatra and Markarian have played on the hue’s radiance factor with smooth, satin fabrics draped and pleated across the body. The color was a natural fit for men as well, serving as a warm neutral for leather jackets.

Leather lounge

While there are fewer head-to-toe Matrix looks, leather (and faux leather) continued to be a feature at NYFW. Their style, however, was less severe. Taking inspiration from loungewear, AKNVAS, Proenza Schouler, and Rosetta Getty have updated comfy silhouettes like overshirts, loose pants, and dressing gowns with leather, often in colors that evoke the buttery feel. subjects.

Velvet crush

With plush fabrics being one of the fashion success stories during the pandemic, it’s no surprise that velvet is entering the fray. But that’s not your traditional velvet story for the holidays. The velor to watch for F / W 21-22 is crushed, crumpled and comes in ’90s colourways like brown, maroon and cranberry. Cool-kid brands like Batsheva, Collina Strada and Dirty Pineapple have co-signed the trend, using the fabric for boxy suits, wide pants and jackets in contrasting colors.

Perfect folds

Pleats add a sophisticated touch to women’s skirts and dresses. They also offer the roomy fit that pandemic consumers love. 3.1 Phillip Lim and Jonathan Simkhai were among the brands that kept the traditional chic pleats, while Loring used pleats to add a disco touch to the metallic pants.

Valentine’s day

Separately, pink and red are experiencing their own resurgence, with the two highlights on Pantone’s F / W 21-22 forecast for NYFW. Together, however, they make a cheerful, ultra-feminine color statement with depth. Colors added a playful vibe to Staud’s plush loungewear. They brought modernity to the chunky knits and flowing pants of AKNVAS. Pink and red even softened the subversive chain jumpers and long column skirts of LRS.

Dress coats

The number of dress coats featured in the F / W 21-22 collections underscores how humans indeed are creatures of habit. and comfort. But the belted coats of Cult Gaia, Cinq à Sept, Tanya Taylor and others are bound to inspire consumers to upgrade their bathrobes for soft, printed and cool new versions of this wardrobe staple.

Glamorous pajamas

Are pajamas the new cocktail dress? As they did with dressing gowns, the designers addressed the demand for home fashion by applying pajama-inspired style to party wear. While Christian Cowan’s purple sequin pajama set and matching hotel slippers were a very literal take on the new trend, Badgley Mischka’s liquid gold set was an ode to stylish comfort. Meanwhile, Californian brand Nahmias showed how a simple satin shirt in a dreamy shade of blue can conjure up sweet dreams.

The mini skirt

Flowing house dresses and midi skirts have become staples in women’s closets, but F / W 21-22 points to shorter hems. The miniskirt was a mainstay of the collections, balancing chunky sweaters, sweatshirts, and ruffled tops. The designers, however, kept the bare-skinned skirt as a fall with tweed, plaid, leather, and down fabrics. And the point is, women need something to wear with their Zoom ready blouses.

Contact information

From ribbed-knit dresses to hand-crafted sweaters, the virtual parade has seen an increase in knitwear since the start of the pandemic. For F / W 21-22, the designers turned to coordinating knitwear to provide women with effortless ways to dress comfortably and stylishly for the home or wherever the day takes them. Details such as contrasting cuffs and ties added a tailored look to the matching knitwear from 3.1 Phillip Lim. Cult Gaia added femininity to knits with a wrap top, while Claudia Li and PH5 experimented with prints and color.