Christian Siriano has created a fantastic fashion dream world for fall 21 and we want to get in!





Light, camera, action! Much of the missing energy of NYFW was back last night with house name models, a front row full of editors and random track props whose purpose would soon become clear once the music kicked in thanks to Christian. Siriano. At his favorite venue, Gotham Hall, a small, socially distant audience gathered to once again feel what was missing in the absence of traditional fashion shows. Although he tried hard to put on a physical show last season, Siriano was also thirsty for a return to real life. So his most recent offering was inspired by a whole different world; a preferable reality that he envisioned recently when visiting his family in Aspen, Colorado for the first time in a year. One thing is for sure, in this area you won't find the kind of stay-at-home clothes that we are tired of hearing about. Instead, Siriano sought to replicate a place high in the mountains, rooted in a psychedelic alternate reality, inhabited by a colony of his favorite models: Coco Rocha, Martha Hunt, Candice Huffine, Teddy Quinlivan, Lauren Chan, to name a few. some. He dressed them up for "hidden evenings" and "cocktail hours" in this dystopian society: tulle dresses with sheer details, ceremonial-style hooded capes, silk evening dresses with highlighters, shades of sunset and rainbow, and snowy cream and chocolate luxury. brown blankets… Aspen was the starting point, after all! The only question left? How to secure our invitation to one of these gatherings? "This collection is a reflection of what I think fashion would be in this fantasy world and how my clients would decide to dress," the beloved red carpet designer said in his performance notes. "I hope this collection shows that fashion remains a powerful dream world that can become a reality if we let it go, no matter what. And speaking of us mere mortals and the future of fashion, the former Project Runway star has teamed up with resale platform ThredUp to source some of her own lightly used items from seasons past, that have been integrated into this new catwalk collection seamlessly, in a circular fashion pass. This is a first for New York Fashion Week, but unlike the many unprecedented protocols we've experienced this season and last, we hope this "new normal" will persist. See the full collection below:







