Does anyone wear tights anymore?
My daughter is getting married this spring. It will be a small daytime wedding in a park. I bought a knee-length wrap dress and neutral colored low heels to wear, and while I haven’t bought or worn any stockings in decades, I feel like I should wear them with them. this outfit. My daughter is horrified and plans to step bare legs under her knee-length wedding dress. Is there a general rule for socks? Some advice, please. Judith, Washington, DC
Pantyhose or stockings or nylons or pantyhose, which are not exactly the same things but are often used interchangeably is one of those garments that seem harmless and unimportant, but are actually a lightning rod. generational, professional and cultural giant. For women of a certain age, they are simply part of the belt of the world; for others, they symbolize old-fashioned female repression and outdated gender rules.
They’re not exactly a belt or a crinoline, but they’re a descendant of that genetic line: underwear that is forced on women to cover their bodies and make them acceptable to strangers. They also, of course, help keep your legs warm and maybe prevent skirts from snagging, but that’s the trade-off.
Indeed, if you ever want to start a heated discussion during a lull at a dinner party, bring up the issue of tights. Even when they are invisible or tinted with skin, no one is neutral on the subject.
Just consider, if you will, the case of Megan Markle. Right after her wedding, when she was still a sign of change within the royal family and hopes for modernization were high, she appeared with her new in-laws at Prince Charless’s 70th birthday party in a ivory dress, a matching hat and a pale pipe! The Internet scared, with many viewers seeing the pantyhose as a sign that she was suffocating, just as her legs were smothered.
Indeed, there were a lot of rumors that the tights were royal protocol, in part because the Duchess of Cambridge, like her grandmother, still wears them. Yet a few months after the tights appeared, Ms Markle ended the conversation, attending a charity show in a tuxedo minidress and without a hose! Revolutionapplauded the surveillance hordes.
Whatever the truth about the royal question, the meaning was pretty clear: Stockings aren’t modern.
This fall into disrepute was probably accelerated by the pandemic, as tights aren’t exactly a necessary part of the wardrobe when working from home. And indeed, before remote working even became a reality for many of us, most offices had ditched the requirement (spoken or not) of pantyhose at work.
The exception being the flight attendants. For many of them, tights are still part of the uniform see Kaley Cuoco in The Flight Attendant on HBO Max in part because the compression in some pairs helps with altitude circulation.
That said, designers love to reinvent and reevaluate previously discarded garments, so the right bottoms are on the rise in a variety of collections. Virginie Viard has put polka dot versions on her podium for fall 2020; they were there at Saint Laurent in lace; and this week Kim Jones showed off a sheer black pair at her Fendi show.
It all means: it’s up to you. But understand what messages the outside world can read in your choice.
If you choose to use the hose, some brands to consider include Hipstick and Commando, the two favorites of the Hollywood crowd. (Yes, there are a lot of socks on the red carpet.) Nubian skin offers a variety of shades that actually work for the actual variety of skin types. For a madness, there is Wolford, which is the go-to brand of the Duchess of Cambridges. Finally, at the more affordable end of the scale, there is Hanes, which is a bestseller on Amazon.
And know this: The transparent nylons and tights segment of the global hosiery market is should grow up 2.1% over the next seven years. So whatever the policy, tights don’t go away.
Your style questions, answered
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a reader fashion-related question, which you can send to her anytime via E-mail or Twitter. The questions are edited and condensed.
