Does anyone wear tights anymore?

My daughter is getting married this spring. It will be a small daytime wedding in a park. I bought a knee-length wrap dress and neutral colored low heels to wear, and while I haven’t bought or worn any stockings in decades, I feel like I should wear them with them. this outfit. My daughter is horrified and plans to step bare legs under her knee-length wedding dress. Is there a general rule for socks? Some advice, please. Judith, Washington, DC

Pantyhose or stockings or nylons or pantyhose, which are not exactly the same things but are often used interchangeably is one of those garments that seem harmless and unimportant, but are actually a lightning rod. generational, professional and cultural giant. For women of a certain age, they are simply part of the belt of the world; for others, they symbolize old-fashioned female repression and outdated gender rules.

They’re not exactly a belt or a crinoline, but they’re a descendant of that genetic line: underwear that is forced on women to cover their bodies and make them acceptable to strangers. They also, of course, help keep your legs warm and maybe prevent skirts from snagging, but that’s the trade-off.

Indeed, if you ever want to start a heated discussion during a lull at a dinner party, bring up the issue of tights. Even when they are invisible or tinted with skin, no one is neutral on the subject.

Just consider, if you will, the case of Megan Markle. Right after her wedding, when she was still a sign of change within the royal family and hopes for modernization were high, she appeared with her new in-laws at Prince Charless’s 70th birthday party in a ivory dress, a matching hat and a pale pipe! The Internet scared, with many viewers seeing the pantyhose as a sign that she was suffocating, just as her legs were smothered.