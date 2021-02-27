The first Presbyterian closet reopens and accepts donations | Family

KINGSPORT After several months of closure due to COVID-19, the First Presbyterian Churchs clothing closet has reopened.

The clothes closet depends on donations from the community and provides free clothes to men, women and children in need. Director Don Thompson said even though the clothes closet resumed operations late last year, many people are still unaware of this fact.

We regularly serve 30 people per week. We didn’t have that many, but we get up and I see different faces, rather than the same faces, Thompson said. The word is out.

About the clothes closet

The Presbyterian Church’s first clothes closet was started in the mid-1950s by a church member who wanted to recycle his children’s clothes to help others. As more families joined in and donated their own clothes, the clothes closet continued to grow.

Today, the clothes closet is open to those in need on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon in the church’s scholarship center. Donations are accepted at the Scholarship Center on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. a donation bin will be available in the future to allow donations at any time.

During the pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit this region in March of last year, the clothes closet was one of many organizations that had to shut down.

We used to be in a basement at the church, and we still have those rooms there, but the point is, they’re small classrooms. With brackets on the walls and everything, there were plenty of times people were neck and neck, Thompson said. With the state restrictions and trying to protect everyone including our volunteers towards the end of March as they started to shut things down and be very restrictive we also had to be more restrictive. So we ended up shutting down at the end of March of last year, and that was right before we moved on to spring and summer things.

Several months have passed, and many more local clothes closets have remained closed due to ongoing health concerns. It was at this point that Thompson consulted with church leaders about the reopening, with new security measures in place.

It was mid-November (when we reopened), Thompson said. He was getting to where the need was so great, and Shades of Grace and other places that had helped were closed as well. I said in the session (at the church), we have to try to make arrangements and try to help some of these people.

New guidelines

Several operational changes had to be made to ensure the clothes closet could reopen safely, Thompson said. The church ward nurse takes buyers’ temperatures and asks them a series of standard screening questions before she can enter. Masks and social distancing are also needed.

The clothes closet has also moved to the Fellowship Center, a larger space that will allow shoppers to keep their distance from others.

We can’t have any other activities there at the moment, Thompson said. So that works really well for us, in terms of giving us space and letting people have space and showcase everything.

Items Needed

Thompson said the closet is preparing to switch to spring and summer items in a few weeks. Although it already has a good amount of donations, the clothes closet could still use more than certain items, such as men’s tennis shoes, men’s blue jeans, men’s T-shirts, pajamas for women and clean underwear.

Were going to change in mid-March (to spring and summer clothing), which is a bit earlier than normal, but we are storing the offseason, Thompson said. So last year, with our shutdown throughout the spring and summer, I had this inventory. It might not be as contemporary, but with the other gifts that have been received, I think they were going to be in good shape for that as well.