Four Highlights from London Fashion Week

From left to right: Burberry, JW Anderson, Simone Rocha.

Photo: Courtesy of Burberry, JW Anderson, Andrew Nuding / Simone Rocha

This season, London designers have faced challenges from the pandemic and Brexit. Yet there were some extraordinary displays of imagination, starting with Jonathan Anderson. Here are four inspiring minds.

Photo: courtesy of JW Anderson

Instead of a runway show or anything that looks like a fashion format, Anderson once again collaborated with photographer Juergen Teller for a series of poster print images from her fall women’s line, released this morning, accompanied by an explanatory video. Anderson and Teller also worked with famous ceramicist Dame Magdalene Odundo and a relatively new artist, Mississippi-born Shawanda Corbett, who does ceramics as well as performances, and who was born with one arm and no legs. The two women helped create six limited edition covers produced by Anderson in Scotland. And they appear in Tellers’ heavily edited portfolio.

This presentation works so well for the reason given in the Andersons video: it is probably the most personal project I have ever done. That says a lot from a very brand aware creative director, who is also behind the luxury label Loewe. Not only does Anderson succeed in connecting his aesthetic forms to sculpture, but he also connects them to the human body in a no less simple and direct way. That’s what I liked the most about this collection, its masterful frankness.

Which doesn’t mean that Anderson didn’t take any risks. It only offered a few shapes: dresses in elongated mesh or in silk puffed up towards the hem; beautiful coats in khaki or navy blue cotton forest, with segments above and below the waist that seem to unfold; and classic shirts and pants with abstract prints. Plus there are her chunky gold buckle shoes now like gold glitter ankle boots and a white tassel bag the size of a beach ball.

But, one way or another, the presentation was about strength of form and artistic character.

Photo: courtesy of Burberry

I’m surely not the only person to have looked at the chunky Riccardo Tiscis models at Burberry, in their earthy throws, ingot-fringed shirts and skin-tight black leather boots, and imagined them throwing themselves onto muddy English terrain afterward. a small rugby ball. It’s not that the Tiscis collection has a lot to do with the sports scene; in fact, it was intended for one of the British periodic back-to-nature movements, usually as a result of war. For Tisci, the pandemic felt like a war.

But it’s Burberry with a whole new edge, based on a chunkier silhouette. This is what led me to imagine athletic Brits and Scots floating in the mud. It’s muscular, courageous and ironic. Tisci stole the ingot fringe from a living room and the coat of arms pattern from a hall of the lodge of peers, and channeled them into geometric patterned tunic shirts, intarsia knits. The pleated skirts, pictured here in animal print copper mohair, couldn’t have been fresher. Tisci also broke down the classic form of the trench coat, now smooth camel hair, with less surface detail, and he subverted the duffle coat with some rough. falsesilver fox, an almost primitive-looking material that he also used for long and layered vests.

In cut and proportion, this collection seems more in tune with Tiscis’ work at Givenchy, and maybe that’s why she looks so confident. But he also has, finally, a better mastery of English traditions, which are largely peasant traditions. Indeed, the male costume as we know it has its roots in the rural costume, later polished by the best tailors. Not sure if this was behind the Tiscis nature theme, but the results were superb. Now hopefully he can do the same for Burberry women.

Photo: Alberto Pezzali

Last fall I started going to bed with the thought: Where am I going tonight? London? Berlin, to see my friend Klaus? Usually I went to London; it was more familiar. I would start in St. James and go to Soho and have dinner at Quo Vadis. I’m sure a lot of people have had travel fantasies to break the boredom of isolation, to escape lives that have become confusing to them. Not only am I swollen in these dreams, out of my farmer’s clothes and my best Parisian coat, but I smile and, completely out of character, I wear the most beautiful hat.

It was all on my mind about the hat, the extra height and the flirtation that came with it when I called Stephen Jones, the acclaimed English milliner. Jones had just posted on his Instagram a beautiful 15-minute film from his fall collection, French Kiss. Whether or not you are a hat person, I urge everyone to watch it. It dives into the creative process and shows how hats are made, from concept and sketches to locking and fitting. This is something Jones, who also makes hats for Dior, Thom Browne, Comme des Garons and Marc Jacobs, has never done before and he does it with great modesty and charm. Of course, the timing for French Kiss is significant: many of us yearn to step outside of ourselves and feel joy. It is certainly a function of fashion.

I think a lot of what we wear is about protecting and keeping people away, Jones said from Antwerp, where he used to drop a few hats in a museum before going to Paris. Perhaps the other side of the coin will be attraction. It might be that simple. You may still need to wear a mask, but you can show off your shoulders. A hat really sums up that feeling, because it’s not really a necessary thing.

Much of the genre of fashion Jones understands is rooted in the historical relationship between France and England. There is French chic expressed in black and a touch of boudoir rose; and there is English eccentricity and irony expressed in a magnificent modified Napoleon bicorn hat with a dark red cockade and miniature top hat with a pair of lips and sounding tongues, formed of cloth, on top. As Jones says in the movie, his goal was to create a hat for a woman to have sex with. There are actually three such styles, as well as a mesh headband.

Another thing that a hat sums up is the effort to invent but also to dress. For most of us over the past year, there has been very little effort to spare. And yet, looking at the fall fashion now coming out of the glamorous Fendis Europe, the fabulous Pradas coats, maybe that’s what we crave the most. To feel alive again. To log in. Isn’t that really the point of my flirtatious trips to London?

It’s so true, because we don’t have that kind of relationship with people now, he says. Everything is so guarded that it must be. But in fact, the idea of ​​flirting with people is a state of being. I’m gonna have fun, I’m gonna be fun.

Given that summer is a major hat season in England, between sporting events and weddings, and many couples postponed weddings last year, I wondered if Jones was expecting a deluge of orders. when the country reopens.

He does. Investigations have already started.

I think everything before mid-May will be a lot of Zoom calls and then all hell is going to break loose. May 17th, I think. Jones burst out laughing. Line the street, please girls.

Photo: Andrew Nuding / Courtesy of Simone Rocha

The narrative thread of the Simone Rochas collection is quite easy to see: it begins with the hard and protective shell of black leather jackets, with pieces of tulle escaping, and gradually exposes the fragility underneath, as it is. said the other day. The latter part of its range is dominated by vaporous or frothy dresses in solid pink, white or black, all characteristic of Rocha, topped with pinks and skeins of fabric. In the end, the only leather that holds things together is these kind of harness pieces, she told me.

True, but maybe Rocha buried the head. This collection seemed to her to be a real departure for her, more varied in shape and silhouette. She hasn’t shown so much leg or size in a while, nor so much punk spirit, thanks to the combination of biker leather, mini crinis and new combat boots with a sculptural platform. And she caused this pleasant creative disruption during a lockdown.

I’m excited to publish it, in fact, Rocha said. I feel very lucky to be able to translate everything you are going through.

For me, the key looks were # 9 and # 10. The first (triptych above, look right) gave ballast to her femininity cotton roses that spilled across the front and side. a crisp white cotton shirt with which she teamed up with a powder beige tulle skirt. In fact, some of these roses are part of an animated sash that has been flipped forward. The other outfit, # 10 (pole top, look to the right), consists of a cropped leather jacket that she wanted to suggest an empire silhouette with three pieces stuffed under the jacket: a white poplin shirt with a hem embroidered, a georgette top with an attached crinoline and a micro tutu.

Add some black boy pants and you’ve got a look for the fall runway. The lined shirt is a nice touch of nave, perhaps reflecting the transition from lockdown to reemergence. In fact, says Rocha, the white cotton poplin against the leather looks amazing!