Will plus size fashion ever pay black women?

The genesis of plus size fashion as we know it remains hotly debated. Some attribute this to the launch of Lane Bryant in 1904, while others point to the rise of the first curvy models in the 1990s, like Emme and Angellika Morton. Regardless of the start date, one fact remains indisputable: black women led the way.

Black women are at the heart of the industry: setting trends, making noise and demanding profound change. Yet, systematically, their work is largely ignored and erased from the narrative. When will designers, brands and the media start paying them their due, figuratively and literally?

Why aren’t black women profiting from the movement they started? says writer Jess Sims, pointing to those who started the fat liberation movement in the ’60s and’ 70s. Very often the industry not only does not include many black women, but they do not include them. black women with dark skin, or they do not include fat women who are not in an hourglass shape. It’s a very simple take on body positivity.

The marketing of body positivity has shifted its view from a goal of liberation to a marketing tactic, propelling white voices to the fore time and time again. The black models remain symbolized; Black influencers have fewer opportunities; and fat black women, on the whole, remain less respected, Sims explains.

This erasure, however, does more than simply exclude black women from the conversation. It goes so far as to say that they are not welcome, especially if they fall under the additional intersectionalities of being queer, higher in the size spectrum, disabled, dark-skinned, etc. It makes people believe, well I’m not white-adjacent, so this move doesn’t have to be for me, and that’s the real erasure, Sims explains.

For Gess pugh, a model based in New York, paying homage to those who paved the way for him is at the heart of his mission as a future agent of change. She attributes the start of her stylistic journey to Gabi Gregg, a plus size fashion pioneer who led the industry to new horizons. Also a major inspiration: Toccara Jones, the first curvy black woman to compete on “Americas Next Top Model” in 2004.

To see someone who was dark skinned like me, who was a little fuller, and who kept doing Vogue Italy was so powerful, Pugh recalls. She just owned who she was, and she owned her femininity, and she owned her body, which was so rare.

For many, Pugh included, Toccara is a prime example of how black women can be easily wiped out of the industry. Despite international appeal and international fame, her star quickly seemed to fade when Ashley Graham and a new generation of models (mostly white, mostly midsize) took the reins.

Change seems imminent, however, with models like Paloma Elsesser and Precious Lee making historic moves in the industry. But Sims is still hesitant to jump on the bandwagon. She notes that while both women have had incredible careers, their success works on the tokenization line and plays into a nefarious narrative within the community more that allows only one voice at a time. Now that Graham has achieved mainstream celebrity status, Elsesser seems to be taking his place in the eyes of designers, publishers and the CFDA. And once his star reaches new heights, Sims thinks Lee will be next. She notes that both women are on the smaller side of the size spectrum, with Elsesser also being of a lighter complexion. And I think Precious has certain characteristics that white people will find exotic or attracted to, she explains.

The erasure of black women in plus size fashion is a systemic issue, which means change won’t come as easily as throwing a token woman of color on the Versace catwalk. Recognizing those who have paved the way is only the first step; From there, designers and brands need to integrate black voices into their DNA, compensating for them appropriately and raising their voice.

Whites no longer or need to understand that black women were the first to speak out against this in direct opposition to racism, combating those nefarious stereotypes that they are sloppy, lazy or lacking in self-control, Pugh says.

After the murder of George Floyd last June and the protests that followed in support of Black Lives Matter, many fashion brands came up with new diversity initiatives, opening their eyes to the free advice black activists have been recommending ever since. years. Now, nine months later, many have fallen flat, especially in the fashion space which includes size. Few who seem to understand the difference between equality and fairness and how change should be implemented internally.

Sims shouts 11 Honoré and Ashley Stewart for their efforts, as well as Eloquii, who recently launched a handful of initiatives to shine a light on black women in the industry. The brand partnered with Marie Denee of The Curvy Fashionista on The Cultivate Award, a new initiative aimed at financially and mentoring BIPOC designers. Eloquii also launched The Black Creatives project, which ensures that at least 50% of total paid influencer partnerships go to black creators, with a minimum of 25% to micro-influencers.

Fashion to Figure has also taken steps by centering black models in their campaign images while partnership with pioneers like Chastity Garner Valentine as well as more to come later this year on capsule collections. Kellie Brown of And I Get Dressed also announced an upcoming collection with Amazons The Drop.

But there is still a lot to see. Women with darker skin and more oily like Saucye west are biding their time, among other things. Change is impossible, however, without a common community effort to move forward. It’s not enough to say you’ll be there to support us, Sims says. It’s about showing up with your wallets open.

Pugh adds: More and more fashion brands and the industry as a whole have to embrace the fullness of blackness and not just women who are closer to the passage of white or who are palatable. We really need to embrace the diversity of what it means to be black.