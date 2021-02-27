Opinion: It’s time to ditch school dress codes for good

Sexist dress codes continue to perpetuate the culture of rape. Add racism and classism, and it’s time to bring BC school politics into the 21st century.

I just watched my eight-year-old daughter make her way to school, dressed, as usual, in leggings, a t-shirt and the ubiquitous hoodie.

And I couldn’t help but wonder, as I watched her skinny young colt legs walk the sidewalk, how long it will be before someone takes offense at something she is wearing because her leggings are too tight or her t-shirt shows too much skin.

Enough already.

This nonsense about policing schoolgirls bodies is beyond boring, and it needs to stop.

Little recap for those who managed to miss the headlines this week: Tuesday, Grade 12 student Karis Wilson was sent home from NorKam Senior High School in Kamloops because she was told that her outfit made a teacher (female) and student teacher (male) “uncomfortable”.

For the record, she wore a white turtleneck under a black dress that happened to have thin straps and lace trims. Whether it was the suspenders, lace, or the fact that the outfit was form-fitting that was causing the alleged potential discomfort is unclear – and totally irrelevant.

I’ll say it once, and out loud, for those who have managed to miss this message over the past decades:

GIRLS AND WOMEN ARE NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR ANY OTHER PERSON’S “FEELINGS” CONCERNING THEIR CLOTHING, APPEARANCE OR BODY.

People who have these “feelings” are often men but, as we have seen, can also be women. (I would insert here a parallel essay on internalized misogyny, but I’ll save this for another day.)

Memo to these people: If a girl’s outfit makes you uncomfortable, the problem isn’t hers. It’s yours. Treat her the way you want – looking away would be a very simple suggestion here – but don’t expect her to carry your luggage for you.

PATRIARCH HISTORY OF POLICE WOMEN’S CLOTHING

The whole notion that your feelings mean she must change is so ridiculous it’s actually funny. Or, rather, it would be funny if it weren’t so steeped in a long, patriarchal history of North American society (read: men) that control women’s clothing.

Everyone remembers the Elizabeth Smith Miller storyWho designed the pant-like garment that would become known as “bloomers” thanks to women’s rights activist Amelia Jenks Bloomer? This was in 1851. The trousers became a symbol of the struggle for women’s rights – among their followers was the first suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton – but were not so widely socially acceptable.

No sort of trouser-wearing prevalent by women in public has really been, despite a few brief forays into women wearing trousers during the two world wars, when they took on jobs usually held by men.

It was only in the women’s rights movement of the 1960s and 1970s that the issue returned to the public consciousness. Today you will find many Boomer women who remember winning the right to wear pants to school in the 1970s. (They were a generation before me; thanks to their struggle, my Generation X sisters and I could wear pants to school without anyone getting hurt.)

Note that it took another generation before pants became acceptable as women’s work wear. My random Google fact this morning: Women weren’t allowed to wear “pants” on the Floor of the US Senate until 1993.

We can now look at it all as ridiculous and shake our heads at the laughable idea that it was somehow outrageous to reveal that girls and women (gasp!) Have legs.

But we are clearly not very far.

THE MENTALITY OF DISTRACTION IS PART OF RAPE CULTURE

This week’s Karis story could have been a story from St. Joseph High School in Barrie, Ontario, circa 1988, when I was a student there. I remember teachers with rulers checking that shorts and skirts were close enough to the knee. If this were not the case, the offender would likely be sent home to change.

It was wrong then. And it’s wrong now.

This morning I called up a random sample of BC school dress codes in a Google search. What I have found is an ever-present tendency to focus on “distraction” in deciding what constitutes appropriate school attire. In other words, students should not wear clothing that could “distract others” or “interfere with the learning environment”.

Many policies mention spaghetti straps and a bare stomach. Others specify the appropriate length of skirts and shorts. Still others focus on girls’ breasts – some quite bluntly (yes, I’ve seen the use of the word “cleavage”) and others a little more obliquely in referring to “modest cleavage”.

The fact that these policies directly target girls is undeniable. What is also undeniable is that the mindset that leads to policies like these is the same mindset that leads people to ask rape victims, “Well, what was it? she?”

The emphasis on female “modesty”, however you might define it in terms of encouraging learning, is a perpetuation of the rape culture. Complete stop.

Dress codes also hit classism and racism

School dress codes come with other complications as well.

Consider the fact that a shirt rated “modest” on a skinny, small-breasted girl is likely to be rated “inappropriate” on a more plump classmate. Middle and high school girls have enough physical issues to contend with in their rapidly changing bodies without having to worry about whether their breasts are going to become the subject of a dress code violation.

Additionally, there is a classism implicit in the built-in assumption that each child will have a full wardrobe of well-fitting and “appropriate” school clothes. Has anyone ever sent their child to school in something that is too short or too tight because that child had a growth spurt overnight and suddenly nothing was right for him? Take that fact and then add the complication that you can’t afford to buy your kid a new wardrobe until the money comes in next month then says the kid will have to go to school. school in these oversized t-shirts. and pants hung until that happened. Yeah, a dress code violation is exactly what this kid needs to help them learn.

And let’s not forget that our old friend, racism, is also hiding in these codes, because references to “gang culture” open the door to racial profiling and unfair targeting of BIPOC students.

It’s time to put all that misogynistic, classist and racist garbage behind and ditch dress codes altogether.

It’s time to step into the 21st century

If we are to have dress codes, then schools and school districts should revise these codes in a way that reflects the real challenges of learning in the 21st century.

By all means, enforce dress codes that make it clear that you will not accept clothing with slogans or symbols that glorify guns or violence, or that encourage hatred and discrimination in any form. (Some school districts in British Columbia have already done this work. Those who haven’t should probably think about it, ASAP.)

But in reality, the choice of children’s wardrobe is a minor issue in the face of all the real work that our society has to do.

So here’s an idea: instead of worrying about whether you can see a girl’s breasts or if her shoulders are visible, maybe just turn your attention to building a school culture that paves the way for active anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-homophobia. and the inclusion of all students.

This is all far more important than whether Karis’ lace-trimmed dress made anyone “uncomfortable.”

