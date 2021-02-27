Bruno Mars Fashion Collection With Lacoste, New LA Store – WWD

Lacoste gets off to a flashy start in 2021 with a first collaboration with Bruno Mars and a new style of retail making its debut in Los Angeles.

Two years into the making, Bruno Mars’ roughly 25-piece collection – nicknamed “Ricky Regal” after the pop star’s fashion “alter ego” – will be available from March 5 for just two weeks, at most. . Lacoste expects the collection to sell out at some point during this period. This is only the second time that Lacoste, best known for its polo shirts and association with tennis, has collaborated in any way with a non-athlete. The first was a 2019 tennis clothing collaboration with rapper Tyler the Creator.

“This is our biggest collaboration to date,” said Jason Kim, senior vice president of marketing for Lacoste, of his collaboration with Mars. And this is the first fashion or lifestyle collection that Mars has participated in, despite its years of stardom.

“I’ve been very lucky to have been invited to do collaborations in the past, but it always came with guidelines,” Mars said in a statement. “Lacoste was the first and only brand to say ‘Bruno, we want you to really make it yours.’”

He considered being granted such creative freedom as “respect” and said that getting it from an 88-year-old brand “was an honor”. Mars worked directly with the creative director of Lacoste Louise trotter, who said working with him was “a great adventure”.

“He has a very clear vision and is obsessed with every detail,” she noted. “From concept to fittings, there wasn’t a single aspect he wasn’t fully involved in.”

The result of such creative freedom is a bolder look for Lacoste. The Ricky Regal designs from Mars are full of colorful graphic patterns with a dose of late 1970s nostalgia. There are several jackets for men and women, all with elongated collars, and a set of button down shirts come in bold designs. , mostly geometric, but a tie-dye swirl for good measure. There are a few matching slip-on shorts and even socks, zipper sandals, and a pair of gold tinted sunglasses to complete the looks. Of course, there are polo shirts, some updated with side stripes, another in terrycloth. The price of the parts ranged from around $ 100 to $ 200.

Although the collection is technically unique, discussions are ongoing about the possibility of having more in the future.

Regarding the commercial deployment of the Mars collaboration, Lacoste is also in new territory. It will be available for sale at The Webster to the and new York, as well as LeBron James’ store in Miami, Unknown. But a central part of the outlet is a new Lacoste store that will also open on March 5 on the popular shopping street along Melrose Avenue in the West Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles. Kim said the new store was truly the brand’s first “retail concept,” in that it would differ significantly from their typical retail style.

“Consumers always want a physical experience,” he added. “They want connectivity and that’s really what we focused on in West Hollywood, physical interaction.”

Partly due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but also due to the desire of shoppers or fans to ‘experience’ the store, this will be by appointment only, likely throughout the life of the store. , which will only be open until the end of the year. It will also be somewhat of a showcase for other Lacoste collaborations and “hero collections”, as its appearance will change every six weeks or so. With a two-story location and approximately 3,700 square feet, the first floor will be shot, while the second will be dedicated to basic Lacoste products, such as polo shirts.

For the Mars Ricky Regal collection, however, the store will have a unique construction, with green velvet walls, Las Vegas-style musical instruments and games to evoke the era of the city’s lounge chairs for which Mars has a place. particular affinity.

Kim admitted that this moment – the collaboration with Mars and the investment in a one-year concept store – is Lacoste’s attempt to change its position in the market a bit. Trotter called the Mars collection a “luxury sportswear brand”.

“We want the desirability of the brand,” Kim said. “We obviously have deep roots in tennis and golf, but we have to innovate, we have to start thinking about a real consumer experience.”