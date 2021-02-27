Cowboy Baseball wins series opener in dramatic style





Next game: Illinois State 02/27/2021 | 4:00 p.m. Box score (PDF)

Photo gallery

Post-match interviews STILL WATER Oklahoma State celebrated its first win at O’Brate Stadium on Friday night as the 17e-Ranked Cowboys defeated Illinois State, 3-2, in Game 1 of the series. Justin campbell was the hero as his pinch hit a single down the ninth inning tackle Dom johnson from first base to lift the Pokes to 4-0 on the season. Brett Standlee was the winner on the mound to claim his first win of the season as he recorded all three strikeouts in his inning of work. The game was a pitching showdown throughout as the Redbirds beat the home side 9-5 but left 12 runners on base dropping to 2-1 the season. Illinois State struck first in the competition when Jake McCaw scored to lead the third inning. But the Cowboys tied the score in the fourth. following Nolan McLean’s a double in the field space in the center left, Alix garcia took a step towards the plate and delivered a single RBI into short right field to make the score 1-1. The game went for a still tied seventh, but the Redbirds loaded the bases with two outs as an OSU relief. Trevor Martin walked three straight hitters. However, the freshman got out of the jam by having Joe Butler fly. At the bottom of the frame, the Cowboys took their first lead. With two on and two off, pinched hitter Jake thompson drew a walk to load the bases. Following, Matt Golda also walked home a run and set OSU up, 2-1. The Pokes took a one-run lead in the ninth and knocked Standlee out of the pickup box, but he was quickly greeted with a brace by shooter Peterson. Two batters later, Hayden Jones hit a single from the right side to tie the score again. At the bottom of the sleeve, Johnson drew a step back to get Campbell out of the canoe for the first time that night. After falling behind 0-2, he worked a 2-2 count, then tore a single field down the center. Johnson was running with the field and running home for the winning race. Both teams return to battle on Saturday with a first pitch scheduled for 4:00 p.m.

