Shilpa Shetty wears pleated sari dress on Maldivian beach and makes it work

The latest celebrity to enjoy the picturesque sunsets in the Maldives and make us want to vacation is Shilpa Shetty. The actress shared a lot of beautiful pictures of her resort town with the clear water and white sand while giving us beachwear goals with these pictures. From leopard print bikini to saree dress, the Bollywood fashionista can rock it all and make it work. You can read it again.

The latest photos the mother-of-two shared from the Maldives show her wearing an original pink-yellow outfit. The one-shoulder outfit that featured a silhouette was actually a pleated sari dress. Yeah, Shilpa wore a saree to the beach and guess what, she made it work. The dress featured a cinched waist and gathered details to the side, which gave a thigh slit and asymmetric hem adding oomph to the look. The hand pleated micro saree dress had a loose torso and ruffle detailing on one of the shoulders.

The 45-year-old completed her look with a pair of beige flat sandals and accessorized it with chunky bracelets and studded hoops. She left her hair down for her day at the beach and looked breathtaking. Shilpa posted the image to Instagram with the caption: “Bringing these #friyayvibes to life with a splash of color (sic)”.

Going back to the quirky dress, it comes from the shelves of celebrity favorite brand Saaksha and Kinni and is worth 25,000.

Shilpa Shettys outfit is worth 25,000 (saakshakinni.com)

Check out some of Shilpa's other vacation looks that will make you want to ditch it all and go on vacation:

On the job front, Shilpa Shetty is currently preparing for her next projects, including Nikamma in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Abhimanyu Dassani and Sunil Grover. She will also star in the film Hungama 2.

