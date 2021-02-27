Boston College Mens Hockey falls to UMass 3-2





The Boston College men’s hockey team lost to UMass 3-2 in overtime in a Top 10 game on Friday night. Matt Boldy and Jack McBain scored goals in the second period to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead, but the Minutemen scored three unanswered goals to win in return mode. Both teams skated in a scoreless first period, but it wasn’t for lack of scoring opportunities. BC and UMass traded chances early and often, but Spencer Knight and Filip Lindberg rose to any challenges throughout the period. Drew Helleson made a great play to break what would have been a wide open net chance on a UMass power play, while Alex Newhook used his great speed to create a late breakaway chance, but he started to lose control of the puck just before he can have a real chance. It was a hectic period that lived up to the hype of a top 10 game, with a total of 29 shots on goal recorded between the two teams. The Eagles entered the table first in the second, when the BC second row enjoyed a UMass roll about eight minutes into the period. Mike Hardman took a pass from Alex Newhook and looked to find Matt Boldy up front to finish a two-on-one. Boldy managed to put his stick on the puck to deflect it past Lindberg to give British Columbia a 1-0 lead. It looked like maybe it was a stick of UMass players and not Boldys that deflected the puck, but the initial call gave the goal to Boldy and not Hardman and has not been changed yet. The Eagles got some big shots on goal against a dangerous UMass power-play after the goal, before Jack McBain doubled their lead with 4:33 left in the period. McBain scored his sixth of the season on a clock with a nice cross pass from Nikita Nesterenko who beat Lindberg. Umass responded right away, however, scoring his own goal to bring the score to 2-1 just five seconds after McBains scored. The Minutemen had a few good chances to level the tie in the closing minutes of the period, but Knight made the saves he needed to keep BC ahead after 40 minutes. UMass came out pushing for a tying goal in the third period, forcing British Columbia to play much of the period in their defensive zone. Knight was able to keep the Minutemen off the board for a while, but UMass ultimately tied things up with 5:49 left in the settlement. A shot from the boards ended up bouncing off a UMass player just outside the crease and past Knight to tie things at 2 after a brief review from the officials. British Columbia recovered their legs shortly after the tying goal and applied some pressure towards the end of the period, but couldn’t beat Lindberg and the settlement ended with the score still tied. UMass won things minutes into extra time, scoring on a strange play to bring down British Columbia. A UMass player appeared to have a breakaway, but Drew Helleson attempted to dive in to interrupt play. Helleson knocked the player off the puck (calling himself for a penalty in the process), but ended up slipping into Knight in the process. Knight was thrown into his net and the puck slipped into the net, giving UMass a 3-2 victory. BC looked good for two spells, but the third period and overtime was up to the Minutemen. The loss ended a four-game winning streak for the Eagles and left Hockey Est’s standings a bit in the air, as UMass will likely jump after their win. It’s the only game on the schedule for British Columbia this weekend, so wait and see who they face next weekend when Hockey East’s regular season rolls around and ends.

