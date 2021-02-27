5 male beauty and fashion influencers who break stereotypes: Bollywood News





Fashion and makeup are no longer limited to women. Men are now breaking down all stereotypes and myths about masculinity. They are convinced that men can wear makeup, that men can do skin care and that men can also wear Avant Garde looks. They are breaking down stereotypes in the beauty and fashion influencer community! Here we have you 5 most inspiring men who motivate all young men to do what they want and make them believe they can! ANKUSH BAHUGUNA

Ankush values ​​fans followed by over 600k on Instagram. He is known for his comedy videos and can literally make the most relevant video on any subject. People love him for his funny humorous videos! And yes, he is one of the influencers who breaks myths about masculinity. Starting the Wing It With Ankush page, he started posting makeup content. You can spot him creating beauty looks not only on himself but also on other designers in the most perfect way! SIDDHARTH BATRA

Siddharth is a healthy talent! No one can flaunt like him when it comes to makeup, styling, shooting and the like. Through his videos he always tries to convey an important message in the most distinctive way. Often known for his wacky creative looks, he even dons nail polish, pearls and shatters stereotypes. SHAKTI SINGH YADAV

Shaktis’ Instagram handle features the February boy. For him, makeup reduces stress and he feels more confident in his skin. He often shares Korean makeup tips with his audience! He completely believes that cosmetics should not be limited to a certain gender. SHANTANU DHOPE

If you love bold makeup and absolutely love to play with makeup, then the Shatanus flow may be perfect. He is our favorite because he can make every look bold and ideal. Without a doubt, he is one of the best makeup artists who creates magic with his jewelry-makeup style videos. YASHWANT SINGH

Everyone has the right to look as perfect as they want! Yashwant shares many skin care ideas. He even shared his personal experience with acne and how he coped with it. Yashwant gives us the most honest reviews of skin care brands, whether local or international. If you are looking for healthy skin tips then Yashwants Foods is a great place for you.







