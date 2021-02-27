7 affordable clothing brands that are also sustainable

Whether for rental, upcycling, second-hand shopping or buy from conscious companies, these days there are a myriad of ways we can all become more sustainable consumers. However, with so much information and so many ethical brands, it can often be difficult to know where to start. A simple Google search for sustainable fashion brands yields around 255 million results, and while that’s by no means a negative thing, it can all seem a bit mind-boggling at times. But don’t worry, this is where we come in.

If we were to look at brands that are considered more in terms of manufacturing, manufacturing process and supply chain, the word “sustainable” can sometimes also be synonymous with “expensive”. That’s why, this week, I made it my mission to research sustainable clothing brands that also happen to be a little more affordable. I left with an approximate price of 100 in mind, but was pleasantly surprised to find so many labels with wonderful collections available well below that number.

Of allthe London label founded last year Nobody’s child (the celebrity favorite carried by the likes of Sienna Miller and Holly Willoughby) there are so many chic labels that put the planet first.

So, let them focus on showing customers a transparent supply chain, making sure to use the most eco-friendly fabrics or fight fast fashion with tailored clothing, keep scrolling for 7 sustainable and I think affordable clothing brands deserve a place on your radar.

Omnes’s goal is to create fashion that doesn’t cost the earth. The brand focuses on waste reduction and uses recycled and recyclable fabrics where possible. Many of the label’s garments are made from FSC (The Forest Stewardship Council) certified viscose, a renewable material of plant origin that will eventually biodegrade. They also make their labels from recycled plastic bottles.

all Riviera Fsc viscose strappy mid-length dress (55)

all Fsc tea dress in viscose buttoned on the front (75)

all Ecovero Lenzing viscose mini dress with smocking (55)

all Bci Daphné square-neck cotton mid-length dress (75)

Nobody’s child

Presenting itself as an environmentally conscious fashion brand, Nobody’s Child focuses on conscious manufacturing. The brand has partnered with ethical factories and chooses to use eco-friendly fabrics, including Lenzing EcoVero, a sustainable alternative to traditional viscose (which uses 50% less water) and Repreve, a polyester alternative made from of recycled plastic bottles.

Nobody’s child V-neck floral midi tea dress (39)

Nobody’s child Midaxi tea dress with puffed sleeves and heart print (42)

Nobody’s child Collar mini tea dress (42)

Nobody’s child Midaxi floral tea dress (45)

Ninety percent

Ninety Percent has always made sustainability part of its philosophy, prioritizing the use of ethical factories and sustainable fabrics. The brand also shares 90% of its distributed profits between charitable causes and those who fundraise, hence the name Ninety Percent.

Ninety percent Net Sustain ribbed organic cotton one-sleeve midi dress (80)

Ninety percent Net Sustain micro-blend modal velvet maxi dress (140)

Ninety percent Ruched organic cotton jersey midi dress + Net Sustain (85)

Ninety percent Long turtleneck dress in ribbed stretch jersey + Net Sustain (90)

Before july

Prior to July’s founder Elisa Jaycott, created the ethical label with the aim of promoting slow fashion. Each item is made to order (which means there is no risk of over-sourcing) and Joycott creates each garment herself. The brand’s most recent collection included undead fabrics, as well as dresses that were customizable based on the length of the hem.

Before july Madeline green check dress (95)

Before july Amora dress in candy pink (75)

Before july Madeline dress in white (90)

Before july Madeline multi-check dress (95)

Now in

Founded in 2019, Nu-In was created with the idea of ​​making beautiful clothes that have less impact on the environment. The label uses a myriad of eco-friendly fabrics, including Seaqual, which is made from recycled plastic bottles and Ecotec cotton, which is made from waste recycled yarns and used clothing.

Now in Long Sleeve Ribbed Midi Dress (40)

Now in 100% recycled midi dress with lapel collar and belt (54)

Now in Sleeveless ribbed midi dress (40)

Now in Short wrap dress with tie at the waist (36)

By Megan Crosby

By Megan Crosby is another brand focused on slow fashion. Every available item is made to order, which means the brand has very little waste. Customers can submit their measurements on site, so the dresses can be tailored specifically for them. How’s that for personalized clothing?

By Megan Crosby Daisy Pistachio ruffled organic cotton dress (98)

By Megan Crosby Bamboo silk nightgown (60)

By Megan Crosby Heli organic cotton gingham midi dress (130)

By Megan Crosby Heli organic cotton midi dress with strawberry print (160)

Thinking Mu

To think that Mu’s focus on sustainable fashion comes down to traceability. Each garment is tagged with a QR code that allows customers to see the full story behind the garments, tracing the impact of the garment. The brand uses sustainable fabrics (like Lenzing Ecovero described above) and even offers a “ Trash ” collection, which sees new clothing made from post-consumer recycled materials.

Thinking Mu Floreta dress with small flowers (95)

Thinking Mu Amapola dress in seersucker (95)

Thinking Mu Floreta check dress (95)

Thinking Mu Green Villa Dres (77)

