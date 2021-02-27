Bryant University plays Northeastern Conference men’s basketball at Long Island University

SMITHFIELD What a way for Bryant to win the first Northeastern Conference tournament, the last home game in program history.

The Bulldogs were down with 6:34 left to play Friday afternoon before mounting a comeback they will long remember here at the Chace Athletic Center. Long Island University was powerless to stem the tide as Bryant maintained hopes for a first league title since joining Division I in 2008-09.

Michael Green III logged in on what turned out to be the decisive free throws with 2.7 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs took a 63-60 win and a Sharks sweep on the weekend in a stunning way.

Alex Riveras’ layup gave the visitors their biggest lead at 59-47, and Bryant looked all but finished. The Bulldogshit come back with a 16-1 run across the finish line, including Chris Childs’ 10 points to clear what has been a tough day of shooting on the field. His pair of free throws with 1:27 to go forced the final draw of the game and pushed Bryant to the brink of victory.

It wasn’t just this team that flies, said Bryant coach Jared Grasso. We have a fairly difficult and competitive group. We saw those juices in the lineup today in a game we just had to find a way to win.

Peter Kiss had a steal and the Bulldogs were lucky enough to take the last shot in a tie game with 10.4 seconds left. Green jumped over to the left side and was caught from behind by VirshonCotton as he climbed into the lane, an intentional foul that gave the Bulldogs two shots and the ball. Green connected on both attempts, Childs knocked down the second of his two throws and Tre Wood left the potential 3-point equalizer on the front rim.

So much practice time, says Childs. So many hours in the gym. We thought we were working too hard in this gym to lose here.

Childs was aimless until the final 3:26 am before coming to life. His driving game and conventional three-point game were just the nibbles for a four-point game on a high jumper with 2:49 left to play. This brought Bryant in a 60-58 possession. Ty Flowers missed the front of a 1 and 1 at the other end to keep the door open for the Bulldogs.

Adversity, when it strikes you can’t give up, says Childs. You must continue to play by game. There is no 10 or 8 point shooting.

Bulldogs(14-5, 10-4 NEC)only managed one basket between the 18:01 and 7:54 marks of the second half, opening 2-for-17. It was their fourth game after an extended hiatus from COVID-19 and their legs seemed a bit heavy. Jermaine Jackson Jr. logged on a float in the lane with 9:05 left and Long Island (9-9, 9-9 NEC) was on a 17-3 run.

There was a point with about nine minutes left where we looked like we were in the mud, Grasso said. I thought it was from the break that he caught up with us.

Bryant won an 87-80 track competition Thursday and was looking for his first sweep against the Sharks since 2014-15. The Bulldogs had fallen seven straight against Long Island entering the weekend and had not led more than four points at any time on Friday.

You have to find a way to win different kinds of games, said Grasso. We did it on consecutive days.

The Bulldogs are now in control of their own destiny in the NEC title race following the Wagners’ 83-77 loss to Central Connecticut on Friday. Bryant has a head start in the losing streak and swept the Seahawkson Dec. 16-17 to control the head-to-head tiebreaker.

We just wanted to do something special with this team, Childs said. No matter the circumstances, there are games to play.

They’re going to crown a winner at the end, and we just want to be there when all is said and done.

LIU (60): Flowers 5-8 1-2 11, Penn 7-10 2-2 16, Cotton 2-10 1-2 6, Jackson 3-8 0-0 7, Rivera 4-11 0-0 10, Davis 2-6 4-4 8, Ballantyne 1-1 0-0 2, Wood 0-2 0-0 0; totals 24-56 8-10 60.BRYANT (63): Elisias 6-13 0-0 12, Childs 2-14 5-6 10, Green 3-8 6-8 14, Kiss 4-11 4-4 13, Pride 3-8 1-2 10, Hurtado 2-3 0-0 4, Stokes 0-2 0-0 0; totals 20-59 16-20 63.

Half-time Bryant 39-36. 3 goal points LIU 4-24 (Rivera 2-7, Jackson 1-5, Cotton 1-6, Flowers 0-1, Wood 0-1, Davis 0-2, Penn 0-2), Bryant 7-24 (Pride 3- 5, Green 2-5, Kiss 1-3, Childs 1-9, Stokes 0-2). Fouled Out Jackson, Rivera. Rebounds LIU 32 (Flowers 10), Bryant 37 (Elisias 14). Help LIU 13 (Flowers, Cotton 3), Bryant 8 (Green 3). Total fouls LIU 19, Bryant 12. Records LIU 9-9 (9-9 NEC), B 14-5 (10-4 NEC).