How Stella Jean progressed – WWD

Italian designer Stella Jean, who has been at the forefront of the Black Lives Matter conversation in her home country regarding the fashion industry, says she is starting to see the first signs of change .

Speaking in a virtual chat with FIT Museum Director Valerie Steele, Jean recalled the personal history that led her to this moment and the difficulties she encountered advocating for people of color in a country who she says is “reluctant to admit that Italy is not just white people.”

Jean, who is of Haitian descent from his mother’s side, grew up in a home that strove to educate him about the history of his ancestors. Her mother had Haitian history books shipped so that her children could learn what she thought was a more accurate representation of the country’s history.

“My mother was a proud and proud Haitian woman. I would ask: “If what you say about your land is true, then why is it not in my French or Italian history books?” His response was an important life lesson – ‘Don’t ask the lion the story of how the mouse escaped.’ “

We are used to the story written exclusively by the victor and it is fundamental to go back a few pages to hear the voices of those who have been silenced for so long and to rewrite those pages with the objectivity necessary to transform which was a propaganda tool into an educational tool, ”Jean said.

In Italy, the Black Lives Matter movement unfolded differently from the United States

“It’s quite different in Italy where multiculturalism and ethnicity are extremely appealing when it comes to a form of colorful inspiration,” Jean said from his home in Italy. “That same enthusiasm diminishes considerably when it comes to black people beyond the gaze of multiculturalism.”

“When you dare to speak up, it often coincides with when people realize that your identity goes beyond being pleasantly tropical and black. I am extremely tired of this problem in Italy at the moment. Since September, things have changed. You have to understand that Italian fashion is a representation of a new mix of society, but having this on the covers of magazines and in advertisements and on the catwalks does not correspond to a real presence of the black minority in the workforce. local Italian work. We are completely lacking in decision-making roles. Black Italians do not have access but on the contrary, our physical images are in high demand and widely used for promotional purposes. “

But for Jean, the glaring truth is that these images “do not correspond at all” to the activities of these companies. Telling this blatant truth, however, has not always been well received. Jean said she was threatened and blacklisted exposing what she saw as deep hypocrisy in the Italian fashion industry. She called this “masked corporate colonialism.”

“It’s clear that almost every fashion company has run out to fill their ads with black models while the major fashion magazines are putting together lists of black talent and designers who are mostly non-Italian,” Jean said. “No one can reveal the shocking national truth about an entire invisible generation of black Italians deemed not glamorous enough by the media because they belong to a minority group that is not accepted as an integral part of our country.”

Over the past few months, Jean has worked closely with the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana – whose initial response to her cause she felt was sorely lacking – to create a Black Lives Matter fashion collective in Italy, as well as tools that the Italian fashion industry can use to enhance diversity and avoid cultural appropriation.

There will soon be a database of textile and craft manufacturing hubs in Africa that businesses can contact in times when African arts are used as inspiration for the collection. A new portal will be created for black Italian fashion professionals to list their experience to be hired.

“They all try to participate [in] racial sensitivity training, but I think they should save that money and invest in a new generation of designers and fashion professions from different backgrounds, ”Jean said.

And in a time of real change, Jean’s program “We Are Made in Italy – The Fab Five Bridge Builders” contributed to the opening of Milan Fashion Week, where five Italian designers born in Africa presented their collections on the world stage.

“This is a new era in Italy, I am determined to counter the misconception that Italians are all white,” Jean said. “We are part of the same multiculturalism that all Italians are made of, whatever their color. It’s on-going and I’m sorry to be the only one telling people, but there’s no going back.