Definition of pink tax

Gender inequality researchers often point to what is known as the pink tax, a price gap that calls for products and services marketed to women that cost more than identical or nearly identical versions marketed for men. About five years ago, the matter gained a lot of attention when the New York City Department of Consumer Affairs uncovered numerous examples of gendered pricing when it examined 794 products sold in the city for consumers in the city. all ages. However, researchers have noticed and analyzed this phenomenon since at least the 1990s.

Key points to remember Academic studies, government studies and women in their daily lives have come across many examples of products marketed for women costing more than almost identical products for men and far fewer examples of the opposite.

The pink tax is not an actual tax, but many garments designed for women have higher import tariffs than their male counterparts.

A handful of state and local governments have regulations prohibiting price discrimination on the basis of sex. The US federal government is not doing this, although bills have been introduced.

Attempts to regulate the pink tax

The pink tax is not an actual tax. When a company sells a pink product for more than a blue product, or the female version for more than the male version, regardless of color, the extra revenue from the pink product does not go to the government.

Repealing the pink tax is a marketing slogan. Price differentials based on gender are not a tax and therefore cannot be repealed.

The tampon tax, on the other hand, is an actual sales tax that many states impose on feminine hygiene products, a cost that is largely borne by menstruating girls and women (but also, in many cases, by their father or their husband). This is a separate issue from the pink tax, and although it is related, we will not discuss it here. The pink tax also doesn’t refer to the cost of items such as lipstick and menstrual products that many women use and pay for throughout their lives, but most men don’t.

Several states have passed laws against discriminatory pricing of products and services based on gender. There has also been at least one attempt to pass such a law at the federal level. The aim is to regulate the disappearance of apparently unfair price differentials. After all, women already earn less income; why should they also pay more for equivalent products and services?

California

In 1996, Governor Pete Wilson of California implemented the Gender Tax Repeal Act of 1995 requiring merchants to charge women and men the same price if a service required the same time, cost, and skill. It specifically targeted services such as haircuts, dry cleaning, clothing alterations, auto repair and other services and not products.

The author of the bills, MP Jackie Speier, told the Los Angeles Times that it was the first state law of its kind. At the time, the term sex tax was used to describe this type of apparent price discrimination. An earlier version of the bill that also targeted products was not passed.

New York City

Likewise, in 1998, then New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani signed a bill to prevent retail establishments such as hairdressers and dry cleaners from basing prices solely on gender. . It enabled the city’s consumer affairs department to collect fines from violators. Specifically, the law prohibits the display of discriminatory prices, which means you shouldn’t see a sign that says women’s haircut $ 45, men’s haircut $ 25 when you walk into a New York barber shop. New Yorkers can report gender-specific price complaints through the city’s 311 website.

Miami-Dade County

This Florida County Gender Price Discrimination Ordinance applies to goods and services. Miami-Dade Countys’ Department of Consumer Services is responsible for enforcing this local law, which applies to all types of sellers, from individuals to businesses. It prohibits price discrimination based solely on the sex of the customer, but allows price differences based on the time, difficulty or cost of providing a good or service. Complaints can be reported to the ministry in writing. The injured parties can sue the offending party for damages, legal fees and legal costs.

United States House of Representatives

Speier, who sponsored the California law of 1995, also introduced a pink federal tax repeal law in 2016. The bill has been reintroduced several times but has not been adopted. Its purpose is to prohibit the pricing of consumer products and services that are substantially similar if those products or services are priced differently depending on the gender of the people for whom the products are intended or marketed or for whom the services are performed or offered. Businesses that break the law would be considered to be in violation of any unfair or deceptive Federal Trade Commission rules or practices affecting interstate commerce.

Unequal tariffs on feminine products: the real pink tax

Much of the discussion of the pink tax is not about an actual tax, but in one case: import tariffs. In the United States, clothing companies pay higher import duties on women’s items such as silk shirts, woolen jackets, cotton suits, suit jackets, blazers, cotton shoes. leather and golf shoes, according to a study published by the Texas A&M Universitys Mosbacher Institute, which focuses on commerce. , economy and public policy. On the men’s clothing side, import duties are higher on cotton shirts, woolen suits, synthetic fiber suits and swimwear. Some products do not have a gender-based tariff difference, while others have large differences. Overall, the prices on women’s items are higher.

Clothing companies can remedy this discrepancy by increasing the price of the item with the highest import tariff, which can result in a gender-based price difference which is actually based on the cost of the items. The other option is to price the two items equally (assuming they are otherwise identical), which means the producer, retailer or consumer takes a hit. A 2007 lawsuit by clothing companies against the US government attempted, but failed, to eliminate these tariff differences.

The tariff gap persists. A 2020 study published in the journal American Journal of Political Science describes a study of 20 years of tariffs on men’s and women’s clothing in 167 countries. The study authors found that imports of women’s products, on average, are taxed 0.7% more than imports of men’s products and contribute to the pink tax. They also found that increasing the representation of women in legislative assemblies could help remedy the problem.

Role of governments in price discrimination based on sex Governments can contribute to gender-based price discrimination through separate tariff rates on … products of essentially the same shape, except for the sex of their target consumer. Higher import taxes on female versions of products are in turn passed on to wholesalers, then to retailers, and ultimately imposed on female consumers. Timm Betz, David Fortunato and Diana Z. OBrien, Descriptive Representation of Women and Gender Discrimination on Importation.

Why the pink tax is not a $ 1351 problem

A 1994 analysis conducted for the law that was eventually passed as the California Senate Gender Tax Repeal Act of 1995 (AB 1100) stated that women paid $ 1,351 more per year for similar products and services compared to to men. This 1994 figure is still widely cited as if it were commonplace. For example, the University of Missouri-Kansas City includes the figure in a short article on the pink tax, or #Axthepinktax on social media.

It is highly unlikely that this figure is still accurate, and just adjusting it for inflation wouldn’t make it accurate either. The evolution of commodity prices in line with supply and demand, as well as campaigns to neutralize the gender gaps, have certainly changed the amount since then. It’s understandable, however, that no one has attempted to update the figure, as doing this kind of calculation is a big undertaking. However, citing outdated estimates does women a disservice.

The bottom line

The pink tax may not be an actual tax, except for the disparate import duties on women’s clothing. However, academic studies, government studies and women in their daily lives have come across hundreds of examples of products marketed to women costing more than nearly identical products for men and far fewer examples of the opposite. There is clear evidence of price discrimination on the basis of sex, although it is possible to debate the reason for its existence or the seriousness or cost of the problem.