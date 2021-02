Designer Laurs Kemp posts free, easy-to-try-at-home fashion projects

Maybe it wasn’t quite the social media treatment that newbies or sourdough puzzles did, but thanks to an increase in in-home mask making, many Portlanders have come to grips with the couture this year. Whether it’s from a trusty needle and thread kit slipped into a hotel visited long ago or the dusty sewing machine usually reserved for the hem of curtains or perhaps a costume from On Halloween, people took to making masks and discovered the joy of sewing clothes for themselves. Fashion designer Laurs kemp helps these recent converts stay engaged with a series of free videos (available on her TIC TacandInstagram accounts) who run through a range of projects from modernizing thrift store berets to transforming old silk scarves into ruffled sleeves to the basics of felt appliques. I understand that not everyone has a sewing machine as they are expensive and require a lot of skill to try and figure out how to put them on, so I wanted to have some that were not sewn or sewn by hand so that all skill levels can fit in, she explains. But then have some that are for the aspiring designer. Basically just to give them options. Kemp, who looked at unique and recycled pieces in her work in addition to her small line of bold and graphic womenswear, says she also believed viewers might like to see design issues resolved in time. real and try things out for themselves. Although she comes from a family of teachers, including her own mother who has taught at home for years, it’s a recent revelation that she enjoys helping others enter the design journey and share. his. The funniest part of having a clothing line is the ideas. Like, how do I take that blouse that’s got a stain on it and cover it up or, you know, rework it. Either this blouse has a cool shape, so I’m going to turn it into a pattern or I’m going to take the buttons and use them, Kemp says. So the fun part is the idea phase and problem solving, and I thought, well, maybe people would use these videos to follow this journey with me as I come across each piece and as i see how can i rework this thing. Here are five fun things to try. Make a plaid t-shirt from two plain shirts Shoe clips with scraps of leather or fabric Ruffled sleeves of silk scarves Plush appliques on a faux fur coat Rework a knit top with scraps







