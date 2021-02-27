Priyanka Chopra’s balloon dress and other topics that have kept members busy this week!





In addition to being the fastest-growing forms of short-term entertainment, memes have also become the new source of information for internet users. While some of us are catching up with the latest developments in the world via memes, the creators of these memes are showing their creative and fun sides in reaction to these developments. Unafraid of the world, the members spare no one, be it a celebrity or a politician, to express their hilarity. Here are 7 stories from the past few days that made it to the " Viral Memes of the Week " list. Priyanka Chopra Balloon Dress Despite being one of the most stylish and fashionable women in the world, Priyanka Chopra's outfits have sometimes gone to the funny side of the internet, as memes. Very recently this happened again, after she was spotted wearing a polka dot dress, which looked like a balloon. Soon the memes under the label of "Priyanka Chopra's Balloon Dress" went viral. People took a lot of jibing in it, comparing it to balloons, sutli bombs and custard apples. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Mocks Memes On Her Now-Viral Dress, Calls Them 'Too Funny' Shweta's viral memes Since the lockdown began in March 2020, people have been stuck in Zoom calls – whether it's online meetings or online classes. Recently, one of these online classes has become the center of attention on the Internet. In this Zoom call, with around 150 participants, a girl named Shweta had a personal call with her friend and started sharing her personal stories – all while her mic was not muted. She kept talking about a new guy who had grown closer to her and shared his ex-girlfriend's stories. Internet users saw this opportunity and this event became a meme. Also Read: Shweta Memes Trend On Twitter, Hera Pheri, Aashiqui 2 Get Added To #ShwetaYourMicIsOn Mix Pawri ho rahi hai Recently a girl from Pakistan named Dananeer uploaded a video to her Instagram account, where she was with her friends. She said in the video that she was having a "party" with her friends, with a really funny accent. Soon, netizens started a chain of memes about her dialogue, which sounded like, "Pawri ho rahi hai!" Also Read: Joe Root Memes Flood Social Media After England Captain Takes Top 3 Wickets For No Races Stopping NSE In the busy hours of February 24, the National Stock Exchange suddenly closed its doors, leaving traders anxious. With the trading system breaking down, people started creating memes. These memes were reminiscent of the best of past memes formats. IPL auctions The IPL auctions also took place in mid-February. The auctions and surprising rates at which some players were bought left people divided, sparking a long chain of memes. Once again, people recalled the best formats from the past to express the hilarity of this situation. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Halpern Orb Dress Sparkles Hilarious Memes, Actress Says' Too Funny ' Ind vs Eng India's test series against England saw an exciting turn of events in the final match which took place in the Ahmedabad stadium. India beat England by 10 wickets, having had to chase a really low score. Immediately, members fell in love with how quickly the match ended and Axar Patel taking 11 wickets. Rising fuel prices It's something that always got people to make jokes. Recently, gasoline prices have reached the cost of Rs 100 / liter, all over India. After such an increase in fuel prices, people took up memes to make jokes about the situation.







