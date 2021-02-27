Style and grooming for men by Yatan Ahluwalia: casual is cool

Decode the main look

Hair: A short, washed look for the end of spring. Faded on the sides with a Caesar cut. This is one of the strongest hairstyles of this year.

Eyebrows: Thick and bushy to look natural.

Face: A close shave. Recommend The Bombay Shaving Company Shaving Gel for a smooth, hassle-free look.

Skin: Skin Q’s Active at-home facial treatment for a flawless look.

Lips: Polished and fresh. The Ayurveda Co (TAC) Vitamin C & E scrub left models’ lips clean and free of blemishes.

Other: Relaxed washed denim jacket over a blue waistcoat.

How it started

Men’s casual wear was born in the 1950s. The wars were over and young men wanted something different – a look that contrasted with the austerity of conflict and the boredom of the corporate world. So, sultry or formal suits and clothing began to be limited to more dressy occasions as jeans, freedom, new experimental looks and casual wear began, took center stage, and began to evolve.

Evolution

The goals of casual dress (always have been and) are always changing. With the popularity of costumes declining, fashion brands and designers have realized that casual clothing is where people spend the most money and most of their time. Over the years, casual dressing has become mainstream. Casual looks have evolved almost every decade, particularly in the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. In the new millennium, casual clothing has borrowed style influences from previous decades and now encompasses both leisure and sportswear.

Lack of rules

The first rule of casual dress is that there are no rules! You can literally wear whatever you want, and it can be considered casual. This is also the problem. Casual clothing has no direction and no set of predefined rules. One obvious solution is to wear what everyone else is wearing, without, of course, compromising or losing your own personal style.

Casual clothing

1. Classic casual: Denim jeans, t-shirts, light jackets, golf shirts, polo shirts, pants, shorts of different lengths and cardigans.

2. Modern casual: All elements of sports, leisure and relaxation clothing. More recently: waistcoats, two-button jackets and short overcoats.

Casual accessories

1. On the feet: Sneakers, running shoes, most types of lace shoes, including moccasins, sandals, and slippers.

2. On the body: Bracelets, neck chains, sports watches, ear studs, sports caps, berets, duffel bags, sports bags and shoulder bags.

A five-step guide to creating your casual look

1. The right fit

The fit can make all the difference with casual clothing. Fortunately, you don’t always have to look tailored, and your casual clothes don’t have to be tailor-made. The cut of your casual clothes should be based on the look you are going for, the occasion and of course, as a rule, your body type.

Ideally, a slim but unrestricted fit is ideal to aim for. In recent years, there has been a marginal shift to more baggy styles, with boxy shirts, outerwear, and also wide leg pants becoming popular both among avant-garde designers and consumers. . The result: Comfortable, casual clothing is now as relaxed as a tight, structured fit and silhouette.

My advice: Opt for fitted clothes that highlight your figure

2. Wear what works for you

Only invest in casual clothes and accessories that you feel comfortable in and enjoy wearing. I’ve always advised men to trust their instincts about what looks good on them and works well for them. You will never go wrong with this principle.

Create new sets and combinations. Play with colors or shapes if necessary. Sometimes a fitted top can look great with a pair of comfort fitted socks. You’ll only know what works when you try it out and have the confidence to flaunt it.

My advice: Learn to play with individual clothes and accessories to make your looks both new and different.

3. Keep it simple

Simple clothes will never go out of style. I suggest combining simple, straightforward clothing for an effortless casual look.

Ideally, your casual clothes should be easy to wear and even easier to maintain. Read this as clothes that don’t need dry cleaning, steaming, or constant repair and maintenance. Go for fabrics, materials and fits that are durable, practical and long lasting and can withstand some wear and tear as well as rough, everyday use.

My advice: Invest in quality rather than quantity, which will save you a lot of time and money.

4. Find your signature style

Many people find the idea of ​​a signature restrictive, but for others (including me) it means simplifying and reducing your wardrobe.

A casual look can easily be a rotation of navy pants, white oxford shirts, and white sneakers. A bias and preference for a proven look means that something as simple, tried and tested as wearing blue jeans and a white top becomes a signature look for you.

My advice: Find an easy and effortless way to dress that allows you to put it on and go out the door.

5. Be aware of fashion

The casual style is dominated by two extreme trends: from the street to the high end. Trends change with each season, which means they’ll fall out of favor soon enough. Therefore, the classics are always a safe bet.

If you want to perpetuate your wardrobe, it’s best to only delve into the trends (for inspiration) and instead spend on pieces that will not only last for seasons, but for years to come.

My advice: Be swayed by trends, but don’t blindly follow them.

Combinations that work

1. Shirts: Wear them with jeans, chinos, casual pants.

2. T-shirts: Pair them with jeans, runs, drawstring pants.

3. Greyhounds: On jeans and pajamas.

4. Jackets: With jeans.

5. Muscle tops and vests: Combine them with sweatpants, shorts and jeans.

The three style commandments for casual wear:

1. Dressing casually is about finding the right balance between comfort, individuality and style. Think about stylish but functional outfits.

2. Casual clothing is casual, with the right amount of elegance, casual and suitable for everyday wear. Casual clothing usually combines personal comfort and individuality since you have the freedom to mix and match different clothes to create your own unique look.

3. When in doubt, you should always adhere to the golden rule that it is always better to be overdressed than underdressed whatever the occasion.

Two new launches

1. Ultraboost 21, the sexiest sneakers on shelves now

Adidas’ new Ultraboost 21 combines modern design with the latest performance technology

A team of Adidas designers and product developers have worked closely with the running community to create this new silhouette resulting in a modern and sleek design combined with the latest performance technology.

The main development is the redesign of the shoe’s torsion system. The shoes have an exaggerated heel curve, which gives runners incredible energy return and comfort with every step. There are two variations available: white and black.

My catch: The Ultraboost 21 is extremely light and comfortable and has minimal impact and strain on your feet. Feels as good as it looks. Pick up a pair as soon as you can.

Product Rating: 5/5

2. Football equipment to satisfy your football fetish

The Souled Store Liverpool t-shirt

The Souled Store launched Liverpool merchandise for the first time in India, after the brand became Liverpool’s official merchandiser. For football fans, it makes buying branded products easier and cheaper.

The collection includes t-shirts, shorts, joggers, jackets, sweatshirts and socks. The color scheme is brilliant with pigments of red, white and black.

My catch: The collection is eye-catching but the fabrics could have been more sporty than casual. Suitable for boys and men.

Product Rating: 4/5

Two new innovative care products:

1. Derma Angel’s almost invisible patch

Derma Angel Acne Patch is very effective in covering up and healing your acne

This unique acne patch is very effective in covering up and healing your acne. There is a day and night variant available. The patch works on a wet healing principle which is three to five times more effective than healing wounds that may dry out. Unisex patches work on all skin types and are almost invisible when used. The hydrocolloid dressing absorbs the pus while the patch itself protects the acne from external contaminations and picking.

2. Bare Body Essentials 3-in-1 Tri Sol Solution

Bare Body Essentials Post-Hair Removal Solution Tri Sol Helps Fight Post-Depilatory Problems

This newly launched skin care solution helps fight all your post-waxing issues. It has a non-sticky, enriched formula that provides instant relief by removing bumps, redness, rashes, and growth caused by shaving, waxing, or using depilatory creams. The product is vegetarian, paraben and sulfate free. Suitable for all skin types and particularly sensitive folds.

The author is a consultant and trainer in Image, Style & Grooming

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

