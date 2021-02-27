10 of the best fashion moments inspired by Princess Diana’s sailor costumes, in photos





Getty Images The British Royal Family not only perfected the art of wearing styles inspired by sailor suits – they invented it. The very first such piece dates back to the 19th century, when Queen Victoria dressed her eldest son Prince Albert Edward in a costume inspired by the uniforms worn by the Royal Navy. In the decades to come, he would become a staple for British nobles of all ages, including none other than Princess Diana, one of the most indelible royal style icons. Below, check out 10 of the Princess of Wales’ most memorable sailor outfits. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 It wasn’t just after joining the royal family that Diana sported sailor-style clothing. Here, she poses with Prince Charles and the Queen, four months before her royal wedding. 2 But once she became the Princess of Wales, Diana found that her taste for maritime-inspired looks had served her well for her life as a royal. She wore this pink number to her old roommate Carolyn Pride’s wedding in 1982. 3 The princess opted for a dress with a particularly exaggerated bow during her 1983 royal tour with Charles in Canada. 4 Once again, during her visit to Canada in 1983, Diana wowed locals with her elegant approach to nautical fashion. 5 In addition to her tie-front dresses, the Princess of Wales was also known for wearing square-necked sailor looks, like this maternity ensemble, designed by Jan Van Velden. 6 In a particularly self-aware move, Diana stepped out in a sweater designed to mimic the look of her favorite sailor dresses. 7 This Catherine Walker dress, paired with a matching Frederick Fox hat, combines sailor and suit styles for a perfectly British look (although that may have been lost on those around her, as she wore it on her trip to Canada in 1986. ). 8 With its delicate pink fabric and blue striped bow, this Catherine Walker outfit is so sweet. 9 The Princess of Wales paid sartorial tribute to the Royal Navy when she visited the Royal Naval College, Dartmouth in 1989. ten In the fall of 1990, Diana took her nautical style to the next level, matching her sailor dress to her boys’ suits. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

