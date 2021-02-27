Back in the office, the winners and losers of the pandemic and Hot Sam turns 100





Are you ready to return to the office? We’ve had a dozen conversations about this in the newsroom this week. Some of us are REALLY ready. We regret being around other people: the big “collisions” and collaborations, of course, but also the bickering over meal orders, eye contact, joking. I miss having a coffee. I even miss a sad lukewarm cup of office coffee in the late afternoon! Of course, some of us are already back to work in person, a few days a week, or full time. We feel more secure now, with fewer cases and more vaccinations. And some essential office workers never left. This week, business leaders urged the state to begin easing restrictions on in-person office work, saying “offices are among the most controlled and least risky environments in our state” and that a year of lockdown has taken its toll on productivity, innovation and mental health. Whether those restrictions are lifted soon or not, 84% of Michigan business leaders plan to bring employees back to the office in some form or another by August, according to a recent poll. But what comes next will be difficult. Despite all the talk about the “forever changed” nature of work, some companies are eager to recover from cigarette butts. There are plenty of good reasons why some workers, even those who really can’t wait to get back to work, might be reluctant: Will mask-wearing policies be in place – and enforced? Will there be capacity limits and social distancing measures in conference rooms? How will companies support sick employees who have to stay home, those with vulnerable family members, or parents who still do not have child care? Plus, there were positives to working life from home: no commuting, wearing leggings, a more relaxed family dinner (my favorite perk). Will dress codes get relaxed? Will people want to go back to sitting in rush hour traffic for an hour or more every day? Or will businesses take advantage of the possibilities of our post-pandemic moment and offer more flexibility? Talk to us: Next week, we’ll start marking some collective one-year milestones of the coronavirus pandemic. What stands out to you when you reflect on those days and what is your world like now? What are you looking forward to or worrying about as you think about the rest of 2021? Share your thoughts here. We will report on this in next week’s issue of Saturday Extra.

