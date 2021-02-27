This week’s best fashion Instagrams: Cardi B, Rosala, Grimes and more





Emily Ratajkwoski shone last week. The mom-to-be took advantage of her prenatal glow and stepped out to show it off to the world last week on the streets of New York. EmRata, always a fan of something figure-hugging and curvy skimming, wore a sleek black knit ensemble from Aya Muse, hashtagging the image with #bouttopop. Well, wait! Somewhere inside, Grimes had a moment to celebrate. The artist took to Instagram to announce that his song Oblivion has reached over 100 million streams. She did it in the filthiest way too: by posing on a couch with electric blue hair, a crown with two elven ears affixed, and a corseted dress from Didu. Another singer to note? Rosala. Before his performance on Saturday Night Live with Bad Bunny, she posed a BTS look of herself in glam Old Hollywood style: a glamorous blush pink dress by KES with a super high slit and a pair of thigh high stockings. Meanwhile, Cardi B also aired her wins. The singer put on her best show and walked down her stairs to the sound of her hit Up while wearing a Chanel monogram shirt as a dress. Bold and chicthats Cardi B. But it wasn’t just the celebrities who had a delightful fashion moment on the gram. Lorenzo Posocco, better known as stylist Dua Lipas, had a stunning outfit last week. In sunny Los Angeles, he struck a pose with Tom Ford sunglasses, an orange highlighter Martine Rose sweatshirt, Prada leather shorts and Bottega Veneta boots. Finally, there was an adorable daughter and father moment. Bella Hadid made an appearance somewhere snowy in a full look from the early 2000s. She wore an ice blue Supreme shirt over a white hoodie with baggy Chrome Hearts jeans. Meanwhile, watching the sunset in California, her father Mohamed Hadid tossed a stellar wide-brimmed straw hat. Maybe Bella will borrow it in the near future? Let’s wait and see. Here, discover the best fashion Instagrams of the week.

