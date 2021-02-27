Kate Hudson’s wardrobe malfunction in strapless bodycon dress is epic





February 27, 2021 – 15:07 GMT



Hannah hargrave Near-famous star Kate Hudson stunned fans when she revealed an epic wardrobe malfunction that occurred in a Versace gown at the 2005 Golden Globes

Even a wardrobe accident can’t do Kate hudson look bad! The Music The actress has had some really impressive outfits on and off the red carpet, but one in particular caused a stir for more than one reason. Kate revealed she suffered from a terribly embarrassing situation when she was wearing a tight dress to an awards ceremony, and she remained almost still. MORE: Kate Hudson’s lingerie pic in lavish LA home’s bathroom looks amazing Talk to People magazine, Kate admitted that her choice of Versace dress for the 2005 Golden Globes might have looked awesome, but it could have ended in disaster. Loading the player … WATCH: Kate Hudson shows off awesome pole dancing in her bathroom “I spent the Golden Globes not being able to sit down,” said Kate, who was seated next to late singer Prince at the star-studded event. “I was trying. I was on the side. He just thought it was so funny. And God have his soul, but I was on the side all the time. And then if I sat too much, the whole time. dress would have split. It was a bit of a malfunction. “ She added: “We didn’t even think about it. When I got in the car, I had to stay there!” MORE: Kate Hudson on Baby Number Four! All she said SEE: Kate Hudson looks identical to Almost Famous character in shorts and crop top Kate wore the super tight Versace dress at the Golden Globes in 2005 Kate’s appearance at this year’s Golden Globes will likely be a much less glamorous affair due to the COVID-19 pandemic making her a virtual affair. The star was nominated for her role as Zu in the movie Sia, Music. MORE: Kate Hudson Impresses In A Little Star Bikini Top Kate delighted fans with her recent Instagram post in bikini Kate recently sent her fans wild with her Instagram photos as she is posed both in a bikini star and her lingerie! She also revealed that she forgot her workout clothes for a dance rehearsal for her movie – and shared a video of what she was wearing instead. Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







