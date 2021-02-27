Fashion
Fashion trends of the 2000s every Briton will recognize
Diving into the UK’s fashion archives can be a bit of a mixed bag. Of course, there are styles that have stood the test of time and come back year after year (looking at you, slipping dresses). While other pieces provide the heartwarming nostalgia of youth (thank you, tie dye). There are also plenty of looks that are worth staying in the past, but sometimes worth returning for memories and lols. Here is a selection of those favorite British 2000s fashion trends that you know you’ve worn, loved, and might still have deep in your wardrobe.
In recent years, several fashion trends of the 2000s have made a more surprising comeback than others. On the more wearable side, especially during a year of on-off lockdowns, there was the Juicy Couture-esque velor tracksuit. While in slightly less comfortable stakes, some fashionistas have re-embraced low rise jeans.
However, the real fashion shocks of the 2000s were probably quelled with Mr. Blobby and Alien Slime Eggs of the same era. Not to mention the brands that did not quite succeed in the RIP of the 2010s, would Tammy Girl call them “vintage” a step too far?
Think Groovy Chick t-shirts, over-pants, chunky belts and Skechers platforms … what an outfit. Keep scrolling to see the best of 2000s UK fashion trends, for the ultimate style nostalgia hit.
