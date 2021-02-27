Fashion trends of the 2000s every Briton will recognize





Diving into the UK’s fashion archives can be a bit of a mixed bag. Of course, there are styles that have stood the test of time and come back year after year (looking at you, slipping dresses). While other pieces provide the heartwarming nostalgia of youth (thank you, tie dye). There are also plenty of looks that are worth staying in the past, but sometimes worth returning for memories and lols. Here is a selection of those favorite British 2000s fashion trends that you know you’ve worn, loved, and might still have deep in your wardrobe. In recent years, several fashion trends of the 2000s have made a more surprising comeback than others. On the more wearable side, especially during a year of on-off lockdowns, there was the Juicy Couture-esque velor tracksuit. While in slightly less comfortable stakes, some fashionistas have re-embraced low rise jeans. However, the real fashion shocks of the 2000s were probably quelled with Mr. Blobby and Alien Slime Eggs of the same era. Not to mention the brands that did not quite succeed in the RIP of the 2010s, would Tammy Girl call them “vintage” a step too far? Think Groovy Chick t-shirts, over-pants, chunky belts and Skechers platforms … what an outfit. Keep scrolling to see the best of 2000s UK fashion trends, for the ultimate style nostalgia hit. 1 Skirts over pants Definitely one to classify under the trends I hope to never resurface again, this one is a true classic from the early 2000s. Why wear only pants, when you could wear pants and a skirt? Not only did this 2000s trend filter down to every average British teenager, shopping from shelves of prefabricated skirts sewn onto pants on the UK shopping street, but it was also worn by teenage idols on the red carpet of Canada. ‘Hollywood. I can’t argue with this fashion line. 2 Pedal pushers C. Uncle / FilmMagic / Getty Images Pedal lifters, capris, cut what you want to call them, the 2000s really embraced this look. From cargo crops to skin-tight models of the 1960s, the pedal lifter was the perfect pants between seasons. Picking up a new pair of peacocks on a Saturday, with an outlet top ready for a slumber party that night, was the perfect sartorial start to any given weekend. 3 Tammy girl Not a trend per se, but a fashion mecca for teens and pre-teens of the 2000s. A small part of British girl’s style history was lost when Tammy Girl entered administration in 2005 (when it was absorbed by BHS). The trendy yet affordable original store was a treasure trove of glitter, where shoppers could spend their hard-earned pocket money on everything from one-shoulder tops and bandanas to glittery football tops and fingerless fishnet gloves. Happy. 4 Tassel combat pants Brian Rasic / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images The Baggier-the-better combat pants with pockets that could hold all the lip gloss flavors you could ask for were enough on their own, in hindsight. But for some reason UK teens thought the addition of tassels and straps would be even cooler. A risk of tripping, if nothing else. 5 Vests Bruno Vincent / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images You can blame Kate Moss for this one. Or was it really Christina Aguilera’s doing? In fact, pick just about any celebrity from the 2000s, and they’ve likely been spotted in a cardigan. I’m not talking about the loose knit styles on the catwalks lately. The 2000s version was very specific to layering, over anything and everything, with lapels and most often double-breasted. Optional Trilby hat. 6 Ugg Wrap Boots Fred Duval / FilmMagic / Getty Images Long before Ugg boots shone, the Australian brand’s original beige sheepskin boots were the It shoe of the 2000s. The style became synonymous with the cool-girl aesthetic of the era, Sienna Miller preferred a pair rolled in all weather. They were a must have, and it doesn’t matter if you can afford the original or not. Shoezones’ own version was just as good, right? 7 Jeweled and embroidered jeans Not satisfied with the sheer width of jeans in the 2000s, from flares to puffy styles, it was about wearing them with platforms or giving in to an eternally soggy hem, it also seemed necessary to add some ” bling ”. Adorned with everything from diamond embellishments and sewn-in costume jewelry, badges and floral embroidery, it was more. 8 915 at New Look News / Universal Images Group / Getty Images Remember the days without a uniform, and at least 60% of teenage girls in the 2000s would wear something New Look. In fact, chances are you and a friend of yours are wearing the exact same top. Named after the age range it catered for, 9-15 year olds, New Look’s 915 teens line was where a) everyone bought their jeans, and b) probably their first pair. of heels, too. 9 Groovy chick Not content with having these cartoon girls stuck all over their stationery and pencil cases, the teens also started wearing the Groovy Chicks on their clothes. Much like the resurgence of other trends of the 2000s (here’s colored lens sunglasses), the trend came full circle when ASOS stocked a selection of Groovy Chick t-shirts late last year. ten Chunky Belts James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images The bigger the better, especially if there was a huge loop involved. This belt was not really functional, it did not go through the belt loops or hold anything. Instead, it fell into the ‘all is well’ category of the 00s, you just had to place it on top of whatever you had. Once again, Sienna Miller led the charge on this look. 11 Ballerinas Mike Marsland / WireImage / Getty Images While this trend evolved for the better beyond the 2000s, that specific, unstructured, soggy style that all the cool girls wore to school back then certainly epitomized the era. Whether New Look is your choice for faux leather ballet flats, or patent Jane Normans pumps are a bit of you, you’d be hard pressed to find a British girl who didn’t own ballet flats in her early teens. 12 Skechers platform trainers Long before the resurgence of the ’80s-style Dad sneakers (New Balance 990, to be precise), the curved soles of Skechers platforms were the go-to shoes of the 2000s. Add low-rise flared jeans and a cute halter neck top. , but practical, and you’ll have the uniform for every birthday party that happened in the 2000s.

