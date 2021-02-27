The 3 spring clothing trends that I keep rotating all season long





I have always liked to dress. Any day of the week and any occasion is an excuse to don the latest sartorial trend, a perfect pair of pumps, put on my vintage earrings and wear a bold lip. So the past year has been a total of 180 in my everyday style, as the pandemic has forced all of us to downsize our wardrobes for a more casual everyday look. Like many of us, I leaned into the athleisure trend while working out at home, switching to comfy loungewear and stretchy spandex, ditching my glamorous look altogether. At first, it was actually a relief not to think twice about what I was putting in place before heading into my morning meetings. But the feeling quickly faded, and putting together an outfit became a chore instead of a morning bliss. I have learned that while dressing is such a small part of my daily routine, it actually brings me a tremendous amount of joy, giving me energy for the whole day. And while I’m not ready to say goodbye to my sweatpants for good, I’m jumping this season to get out of the style rut I’ve fallen into. I recently went shopping in my own closet, resurfacing some of the dresses that I haven’t worn in 12 months, bringing them to the front of my wardrobe for picking. Ultimately, dresses are * simply * as comfortable to work from home as sweatpants, not to mention effortless outfits as a one-off. I now celebrate the joy of getting dressed again. In my rotation, there are a variety of dreamy silhouettes like comfy ribbed knits, breezy midday and whimsical puff sleeve styles that are all incredibly versatile. While braving winter conditions, they can be worn with a pair of soft mid-high boots and an oversized sweater layered on top. As the temperatures rise I’m going to shed diapers and pull out my slides or daddy’s sneakers for an everyday look. You can wear these silhouettes while working from home, running on weekends, at dinner, and everywhere in between. The options are endless, so I don’t feel guilty for splurging on a few new must-have seasonal pieces. Below, see the three on-trend styles I’m making in my new uniform for spring and beyond. We only include products that have been independently selected by the TZR editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. Effortless Spring Dresses: Comfortable Knit Numbers The ribbed knit dress is unprecedented in my book. Fitting like a second skin, this is the most comfortable model that can really be worn anywhere. While ribbed knitting is a major trend in 2021, it’s also a timeless style you’ll wear forever. Effortless Spring Dresses: Romantic Puff Sleeve Styles We’ve seen the romantic trend take off season after season with no signs of abating, and it’s easy to see why. Putting on one of these ultra-feminine dresses instantly makes me feel on another level. I will live in this style until 2021. Effortless Spring Dresses: Breezy Midis Whether minimalist or maximalist (or somewhere in between), this season’s breezy midi selection comes in a range of unique patterns and punchy colors that are sure to boost your mood. The relaxed silhouette makes this one of the most comfortable styles to suit everyone.

