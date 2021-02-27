For fall 2021, Giorgio Armani reassures with a touch of romanticism – WWD





In complicated and difficult times, it is fundamental to be aware of the priorities. With his autumn shows for women and men, filmed separately at the Armani Theater in Milan, Giorgio Armani suggested what his are: reassuring with fashion and telegraphing a message of respect for Mother Nature and her creatures. The designer unveiled his so-Armani collections with digital parades shot on a set dominated by a light projection of the GA logo and a shimmering green reproduction of Uri, the gorilla statue from a movie set that the designer received years ago and who steals the show in the living room of his Milan apartment. “Uri, a biblical name meaning“ my flame, my light ”, is an eccentric element that contrasts sharply with his domestic environment. It reflects my great love for animals and nature and helps to create, with lightness, a kind of oasis at home in Milan, ”said the designer. “I decided to put it center stage because I think it’s essential, more than ever, to remind people how important it is to protect the natural world. My commitment on this front is formidable. “ Last year, the Armani Group made a large donation to the World Wildlife Fund to help save gorillas, which are an endangered species. Armani’s tribute to nature didn’t stop there. The designer was inspired by the elements of prints while embroidery of flowers and leaves enriched his feminine creations, more feminine and romantic than usual. “I’m not giving up on my idea of ​​simplicity, or even precision, but I think this moment calls for kindness, and maybe even a touch of romance,” Armani said. “It’s an element barely evoked, captured by the detail of a small beehive on the neck, by light flashes of crystals on a surface, or by delicate and surprising colors. It is a gracefully reassuring collection. “ The range was certainly reassuring, offering a compilation of Armani’s signatures: the brand’s signature lightweight jackets, trousers echoing sarong styles, suits with elongated blazers and flowing pants, as well as rigorous coats with military touches. , were all there, rendered in materials ranging from lustrous silk to plush velor and in a watery color palette of blues and greens, combined with black and gray. Ruffles that bloomed on the bodices of tops or the collars of shirts added a feminine delicacy, which was celebrated in the flowing, intricately embroidered dresses – some with pockets, a symbol of Armani’s practicality. Cascading rhinestones introduced a glamorous sparkle on unassuming black velvet patterns. The same feeling of reassuring elegance in the women’s collection was also evident in the men’s range. “Over the years, I have built a repertoire of easily recognizable shapes. Deconstructed or knitted jackets, as well as those made from velvet, are things that belong to me, and that the public recognizes as mine, ”said the designer. “In this collection, I put everything together eclectically, imagining a man in front of his wardrobe, dressing according to his instincts and the mood of the moment. Typically casual and easy-going designs included soft-constructed jackets with Chinese collars, fluffy knit bombers, and workwear-inspired velor jackets. Geometric intarsia in contrasting materials added graphic eccentricity to blazers and coats, while paisley patterns and light kimono-style dresses added a bohemian vibe. While Armani continued to offer assertive masculinity, for the fall he represented a wide range of individuals, from the sporty type living in the city in a raised tracksuit, to the executive in tailored suits and the adventurer wearing reusable bottles hanging from his belt. Armani is the staunch keeper of fashion realism, but this season he has also infused a seductive sense of romance – all while remembering the real needs of women and men today.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos