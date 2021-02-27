Free wedding dress gift for frontline and essential workers

I thought what can I give them that will bring them love and happiness, and what better than a wedding dress?

BriZan Couture owner Sue Cerulli celebrates 13e anniversary of her boutique by helping some brides choose the perfect dress for free.

Free wedding dress gift

From March 2, the Bridal Shop is give 26 wedding dresses, 13 to essential workers and 13 to frontline workers.

As someone who has essential workers and frontline workers in the family, I saw how much dedication, love and self-giving they all gave us and wanted to give them something back for thank you for everything you have done. , for all the care you have given, for all the love and care that you have given us all, said Cerulli. I love the sparkle so I wanted to share my sparkle with them all.

The sparkling dresses on the rack they can choose from range between $ 1,500 and $ 3,500.

How to get a dress

Seats are reserved on a first come, first served basis, there are only a few left.

Hired brides-to-be should call the Naperville boutique to verify eligibility.

Eligible individuals will be required to show proof of in-person work during the last stay-at-home order, present a current pay stub and employment identification badge.

Naperville News 17s reports Aysha Ashley Househ.