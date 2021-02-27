17 best chest tattoo ideas for men 2021

The arms tend to get the most attention when it comes to tattoos, but don’t sleep on your chest. There is something badass about a chest tattoo. Maybe that’s because the area lends itself to a potentially more painful (and sometimes longer) session, or maybe because badass like Connor McGregor, Colin Kaepernick, and Lewis Hamilton have all helped popularize the placement of these. last years.

Like all tattoos, chest tattoos come in all styles and sizes – what you get is up to you and the artist you are working with. But before you decide on a chest tattoo design, keep in mind that the chest is a large area that lends itself well to sprawling horizontal designs. If you don’t want to cover your entire chest, that’s cool too – focus on one side and you still get a pretty good surface area. Be prepared for the center of your chest tattoo on your breastbone to be sore (trust me), so if you are not ready for it, keep it on the fullest parts of your chest, closer from your shoulders. And if you think chest tattoos are dope, but don’t know where to start thinking about one on your own, this list can help you narrow it down.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Geometric chest tattoos work well by making the most of a more negative space.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Japanese style chest tattoos are iconic and very detailed, not to mention mesh perfectly with the shape of your breast.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

The chest suits horizontal designs well, and words and quotes make great contenders. Stretch the full length or keep it short and small.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Chest tattoos don’t have to be big to have a big impact.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Wings make the perfect chest tattoo design because they are symmetrical and horizontal, but still involve movement.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Subtle, modern designs like this look just as cool in the center of your chest as they do on either side.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

If words aren’t your thing, Roman numerals are just as cool.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Birds make awesome chest tattoos in any style because although they are traditional and unrealistic, they still have movement.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Words take on new meaning when placed above your heart.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Even simple chest tattoos look cool and these stand out, due to the symmetry and higher placement.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Did we mention that birds look great tattooed on your chest? The king of birds, the eagle, can really raise the bar.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

If a bird isn’t your thing, consider a dragon chest tattoo, which still has movement but with a different vibe.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

What’s cool about a tiger chest tattoo is that it’s badass no matter what style it’s done in.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Tribal designs are great for chest tattoos because they are bold and can show off your breast shape.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

In many cases, geometric chest tattoos make great use of negative space, which is plentiful on a larger canvas like your chest.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Japanese chest tattoos look great in black and white, but even better with color.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Your circular, flat pec makes an excellent canvas for a portrait.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io