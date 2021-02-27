Life in looks: Catherine OHara breaks down her best fashion moments





For Hollywood legend Catherine OHara, fashion has always been about telling a story and in her new video Life in Looks for Vogue, it has never been so clear. From her extravagant looks playing Delia Deetz in Beetlejuice to his 90s power shoulder suitable for Alone at home, Haras’s eye for fashion as a way to bring his characters to life has never wavered. It has also been one of the most exciting sources of collaboration throughout her career, she notes, recalling her trips to Maxfield in Los Angeles with the Beetlejuice costume designer for Delias extravagant jackets and hats some of which she still has in her wardrobe to this day. There are also a lot of spectacular red carpet moments, from the graphic, the black and white Marc Jacobs dress by Tim Burtonworthy that she wore to present a performance of the cast of the Beetlejuice musical at Tonyss 2019 direct from the creator by OHara herself through a mutual friend in the playful Norma Kamali jumpsuit she wore to an Emmy after-party that same year. She also remembers her first front row appearance at a Tom Ford show last year, where OHara wore a chic patent leather skirt. I couldn’t believe how serious people were, OHara recalls. It’s so intense! I just felt like a happy alien. For Schitts Creek fans, there are plenty of ideas for the extravagant wardrobe of her character, Moira Rose, for which OHara is nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series at the Golden Globes this weekend, be it the avant-garde patent leather dress by Raf Simons worn by Moira in a memorable scene with a fashion photographer, or the crown made of zip ties from Etsy for Moiras’ appearance at the premiere of the modern horror classic undisputed Ravens Have Eyes III: The Crowening. You can never accessorize enough if you’re Moira Rose, notes OHara. Finally, there’s the unforgettable look OHara sported as Moira to officiate her son Davids’ wedding in the show’s last episode, consisting of a papal hat with a hair roll around the base; a dramatic white Alexander McQueen robe, similar to a priest; and a pair of gold Tom Ford boots for that sparkling Moira Rose touch. Thank you so much for letting me step back in time with my looks, OHara said at the end, before adding with her characteristic dry wit: I hope you enjoy them as much as they scare me. Above, watch the full Catherine OHaras Life in Looks video. Director: Rom Bokobza

Editor: Camille Getz

Producer: Naomi Nishi

Associate producer: Rachel Cantor

