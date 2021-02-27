Giorgio Armani Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection





Last year, when I asked Giorgio Armani if ​​the current crisis had brought back memories of war, he replied: Not really. As the only working designer who lived through the interwar period and remembers WWII, Armaniborn in 1934 has a no-frills approach to a hopeful fashion climate that likes to draw operatic parallels. with the roaring twenties or the new look of 47. He thought of his collection for our re-emergence of the lockout this fall with the same caution and stoicism that made him the first designer to cancel a show in the middle of the year. arrival of the pandemic exactly one year ago this week. Of course, I have certainly designed this collection with better times in mind, he wrote in an email, but the relaxed, sporty silhouette that defined the feminine proposition, the fit and coats with wide lapels, feminine parkas, soft breeches and harem pants made absolute sense. . And yet, it was a more bizarre proposition than the understated and very beautiful poetry that embodied his haute couture collection last month. The spiral ruffles that adorned many garments had a certain lively optimism about their bounce, and the glitter and crystal moments were clearly suited to a party vibe. The men’s figure embodied an idea of ​​the transitional wardrobe, not seasonal, but our imminent move from the couch to the sidewalk. Deconstructed jackets that could practically have been shirts or cardigans traded comfort and formality, backed up by patterned sweaters in a square color block pattern that we could invent Mondriarmani. Our clothing habits have been impacted by the requirement to stay at home. We may have started to value more and more comfort and ease in our outfits, Armani said. It kind of worked in my favor, as comfort is something that I have always considered to be paramount to the success of my job. If you feel comfortable in your clothes, you feel confident. But the dressing trend has done nothing to reduce our desire to look good and our thirst for beauty and elegance. And don’t forget, you can still look stylish even if you dress more casually and relaxed, he wrote. However, I predict that when we are allowed to move on with our lives in a more normal way, there will be a resurgence of dressing as people socialize again. And in this context, elegance never goes out of fashion.

