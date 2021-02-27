Spotlight on local businesses at West Reading Fashion Week





February 24-27 marks the sixth anniversary of West Reading Fashion Week, an opportunity for small business owners of eclectic boutiques along Penn Avenue to showcase their inventory. Featuring locals modeling unique designs ranging from handmade clothing to wearable art, Reading West Fashion Week has become a much anticipated annual event in Berks County. In recent years, the week leading up to the West Reading fashion show on the last Saturday in February was eventful at local restaurants, where models gracefully lived between tables. This year, due to the pandemic, the fashion segments have been pre-recorded and the fashion show itself will air at 7 p.m. on February 27 in https://event.gives/supportwestreading, with a Facebook Live preview at 6 p.m. Martha Ressler, director of the Art Plus Gallery (604 Penn Ave), is delighted that the gallery is participating in the fashion show this year. Their unique fashion segment will include local models adorned with unique wearable artwork: pearl and polymer clay jewelry and handbags by artist Marilyn Pounder, crystal, molten glass, metal jewelry. and leather by artist Leann Wolf, and painted silk scarves by artist Judy Ballinger. [The staff of Art Plus Gallery] is entirely voluntary, Ressler said, noting that all artists whose work is exhibited pay dues and are jurors in the gallery. Allison Shannon, owner of Allison Clothing Company (522 Penn Ave), took a delightfully quirky approach to her catwalk segment this year. Rather than using live models, Shannons’ hand-dyed clothes are displayed on Judy, the store’s creative mascot – an inflatable doll. There is a normal spiciness in life, Shannon said. I wanted to shed some light on it !. Everything in the Shannons store is carefully cultivated to include earthy and wellness products. All [here] is handcraftedShannon said, noting that everything from the stamps she uses to create unique designs on her handmade clothes to the healing crystals infused in the dye, reflect a significant energy transfer from the objects. It’s the root of everything I do, she said. The transfer of love is there. Casha Rosario, owner of Snazzy Beauty Supply (408 Penn Avenue), was thrilled to attend West Reading Fashion Week this year for the first time, noting that her models included friends and even her son. Rosario noted that she was excited as she planned in-store events for the future – mimosa brunches, beauty classes and more – and that she was grateful to own a small business in such an amazing location. than Penn Avenue. West Reading is selling, she said.







