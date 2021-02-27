Hubs dominates leopards in an atypical way | Sports

North Hagerstowns Greg Slick and Smithsburgs Joe Dietrich, Washington County’s two longest-serving coaches, have seen it all in their combined 85 years of leading their wrestling programs.
But Saturday was a new experience, as the Hubs and Leopards met on Senior Day at North for a double season opener during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Everything is different now. We were dealing with it, said Slick, in his 42nd year at the helm of the Hubs. Unnatural? Yes, but we have to fight today. We have played eight games, and I think that’s great.
What happens inside this 9-meter circle is no different from what we’ve seen before.
North beat Smithsburg 42-15 in a game in which only two of eight fights counted for the official score.
At 132 pounds, the Deisean Griffin Hubs pinned Jenn Hood in 1:20 and at 195, the Smithsburgs Austin Smith won an 8-5 decision over Micah Slater.
The other six fights were exhibitions, with wrestlers taking on opponents in different weight classes, some wrestling twice and others against teammates.
Despite only two official matches we did wrestling today and that’s what’s important, Slick said. We had the chance to honor our elders, and that was cool.
As North competes with 14 wrestlers for this two-week, four-game season, the Smithsburgs’ roster is reduced to four.
It’s horrible what the pandemic has done to us, the number of children we’ve taken out, Dietrich said. We started with nine kids, but then we had ineligible kids and one injury, so there were four of us.
With the exception of our oldest (Smith), at least these other two kids are getting experience, he said. And then, at least, Austin gets a few games in his senior year.
The Saturday forfeit winners were Thomas Monn (152 pounds), Nouel Voma (160), Shawn Perry (170), Dylan Shoemaker (182), Hunter Herr (220) and Jacob Hart (285) for North and Logan Ryan (120) and Allie Grossnickle (138) for Smithsburg. There were double forfeits at 106, 113, 126 and 145.
Families were all facing reduced eligibility numbers, families worried about COVID infections with their children, what their children might take home, and that’s understandable, Slick said.
In the Hubs vs Leopards exhibition fights, Norths Jaheem Pickins pinned Grossnickle, Smithsburgs Ryan won by major decision over Joseph McClellan, Norths Luke Frazee won by technology drop over Grossnickle and Norths Shawn Perry was winner by decision over Smith.
In the North vs. North shows, Voma defeated Evan Rakich by major decision and Herr pinned Hart.
The bottom line: wrestling is wrestling, and any kind of season looks better than none.
I’m grateful that I can spend time with these guys in the practice room doing something that we all love, which is wrestling, ”Slick said.
