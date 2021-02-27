Fashion
Men’s basketball final: Boston College 94 – Notre Dame 90
There is no doubt that the past few weeks have been extremely tumultuous for the Boston College Eagles men’s basketball team. Jim Christian is canned mid-season, Wynston Tabbs announces he will test the waters of the transfer portal, Rich Kelly falls for the remainder of the season with a foot injury and also expresses his intention to transfer and two more Matches Are Canceled Due To COVID-Related Issues. With the Eagles at 3-13 (1-9) this season, many former BC alumni began to call the end of the season and wonder what the rush was to keep playing. Today, in Scott Spinelli’s first game as interim head coach, the BC loyalists were able to get those questions answered. Love for the game.
As the Senior Day contest approached, the Eagles were quite exhausted in players. Tabbs and Kelly were obviously not seen near the Conte Forum, and CJ Felder sat on the bench injured and did not slip on. Very admirably, Spinelli has brought in two senior players, Sam Holtze and Will Jackowitz, into the starting lineup. Surprisingly, it was Sam Holtze who really set the tone for the Eagles early on. Within two minutes of seeing the ground pierced a three, caught a flight, and forced a charge. Talk about efficiency. After that start to the match, the differences between the Irish and Eagles playing styles were fully visible. British Columbia played with chemistry, balance and energy while the Irish looked dull and lethargic. The Eagles played some of their best team ball of the season, everyone involved in the scoring with seven different players from BC registering a bucket in the opening ten minutes of action. This trend continued throughout the premiere, as BC’s steadfast desire to win overtook Notre Dames both on the floor and on the stats sheet. The Eagles passed the Irish on the offensive glass 6-1, leading to a second chance and didn’t commit a single turn over the entire first half.
Transitioning to second, the Eagles kept their footing despite the short runs the Irish continued to keep the game competitive. Freddy Scott, who hasn’t seen the floor since November, has enjoyed a high-profile career game for the Eagles and has been a huge problem for Notre Dame throughout the competition. He was able to use his large frame to draw fouls down and also find success beyond the arc allowing him to finish with 18 points and 4 rebounds off the bench. Also give credit to the Langford brothers who played arguably their best game of the season combining 35 points, 8 rebounds and 3 steals.
It’s hard to tell a player out of the game as it was in the second half where we really continued to see this team winning the mentality with every Eagle player contributing in one way or another. However, towards the end of the game, Eagles fans had to hold their breath for the last minute as BC nearly shot himself in the foot with bad free throws to freeze the game. Jay Heath, who had his usual stellar 19-point shooting performance, made a few critical free throws to keep the Irish in the game. Still, the time was on the BC side and Demarr was finally able to end the game with two free throws of his own to bring the Eagles to the finish line against their Catholic rivals.
Overall, I have to admit I found myself having fun watching this team compete today. Everyone was clicking all the cylinders and the team seemed to have put their woes of the past few weeks behind them and look to the future. Plus, congratulations on a huge win for Scott Spinelli who was able to work with a broken roster, and a team that has gone through so many changes this season, to encourage them to play to win. Also, I don’t know about the rest of the Alums there, but I thought it was great to see an upgrade from a passive trainer like Christian to a spitting, energetic trainer like Spinelli. I felt like I was watching a real ACC team again.
Spinelli and the Eagles will be looking to end their regular season in the Sunshine State with two final away games against # 11 Florida State and Miami. They take the Seminoles on Wednesday March 3 at 9 EST.
