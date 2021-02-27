Black-Italian designer wants to change Italy’s fashion industry

Connect with us

Stella Jean is a Haitian-Italian clothing designer trying to change Italian fashion industry by working with African designers.

She shows off her designs during Milan Fashion Week, a seasonal event in the cultural hub of northern Italy in Milan. The current show lasts until March 4.

Jean is the only black member of the Italian National Fashion Chamber, a non-profit group that supports Italian fashion. She credits the group with a lot of goodwill by cooperating with five young designers. The effort included financing and business partnerships with Italian suppliers.

Designer Stella Jean joins Soul Voices after her fashion show in Milan, Italy on Sunday, September 24, 2017 (AP Photo / Luca Bruno)

Denim work became popular after Giorgio Armani invited her to a fashion show in 2014.

When you want to do something, you can do it immediately, says Jean. She said she was working against the mentality of a certain part of the Italian fashion world.

Edward Buchanan and Michelle Ngomo are two black fashion designers working in Milan. They collaborated with Jean, demanding fashion companies show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement through action.

The Italian fashion group continues its efforts by collaborating with five new designers from minority communities in Italy during Fashion Week in September.

Jean also wants the global fashion system to promote sustainable production methods. So she created an event to build relationships between Italian fashion companies and African fashion designers and craftsmen. She is also working on a database to document examples of where African culture is poorly represented in the fashion industry.

Designer Stella Jean at the end of her women's fashion show, presented in Milan, Italy on Sunday September 24, 2017 (AP Photo / Luca Bruno)

Valerie Steele is the museum director at the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York. She said there are many jeans ideas that could be copied in the United States and elsewhere.

Steele has a few designs of Jeans in the organization’s museum collection and recorded a conversation with the Italian designer for Black History Month. Steele said black designers are also underrepresented in the United States, although black culture has done a lot for the fashion industry.

When a few years ago we made a exposure about black fashion designers … we were very shocked to find that on Vogue.com something ridiculous, as 1% of the featured designers were black, Steele said.

In poor Kassabian.

Colleen Barry reported this story for The Associated Press. Armen Kassabian adapted it to learn English. Mario Ritter, Jr. was the editor.

_______________________________________________________________

Words in this story

with not. showing an interesting or important part, quality or ability

track not. a space where models walk around and show off new styles of clothing

collaborate v. work with another person or group to achieve a goal;

solidarity not. a sense of unity between people who have the same interests and goals

craftsmen not. a person who can do things by hand

exposure not. showing something in public

ridiculous adj. extremely silly or unreasonable

Do you think that some people are excluded from certain work industries because of their race or ethnicity? Explain why or why not? We want to hear from you. Write to us in the Comments section.

