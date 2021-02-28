FYI Philly Celebrates Black-Owned Restaurants, Fashion Stores, Entrepreneurs & More

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) –When single mom Josette Adams turned to the kitchen to provide for her young children, Sequoya & Jaylin barbecue sauce became a labor of love.

Her son, Jaylin, was born with cerebral palsy and needed 24 hour care, so she had to quit her job in the banking industry.

She started making and selling cakes, plates and her homemade barbecue sauce to make ends meet.

Sadly, Jaylin passed away before the age of 3, but her image – along with that of her sister Sequoya – continues to adorn the sauce label.

Adams now has the sauce on Walmart.com, and Jeff Brown’s Shoprites has the sauce on the meat shelves of his city stores: Fox Street, Cheltenham Mall, 52nd & Parkside, 24th & Oregon, and soon on Island Ave. and Roxborough.

Gourmet food from Sequoya & Jaylin | Instagram | Facebook

267-283-6404

Former Miss Universe Spreads Philadelphia Wellness Message

As Miss Universe Haiti, Christie Desir traveled the world, and it was there that she learned all about coffee. At Callowhill Greens, she brings all the fruits of her life’s travels into a unified wellness mission, with on-the-go smoothie kits and a monthly wellness box.

The slogan of Callowhill Greens is “for your well-being” and that is the intention behind every product.

“The secret to great skin is a healthy gut,” says Christie, “it’s just about using food for your skin.”

Callowhill Greens | Facebook | Instagram

1800 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19130

Coatesville’s staple adds pizza to the menu

Allen’s on First has served Coatesville diners for over 40 years.

Dionna, Scarlett and Charrisse Allen are the third generation food owners who distribute food in the same Chester County storefront. The three sisters all have full-time jobs and run the restaurant after their work is done.

A selection of soul food has been the menu’s signature collection for years.

The recipes started with Allen’s grandmother and have been refined over the years. Dionna is the main chef who creates her own take on classics like fried fish, chicken wings, chitlins, greens, potato salad, and mac and cheese. The soul food menu is only available on Friday and Saturday.

In December, they added pizza to the menu. Scarlett and Charrisse took on the task of mastering the recipe. The new addition allowed them to open the restaurant seven days a week. They are open for take out and delivery only.

Allen is the 1st | Facebook | Instagram

374 South 1st Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320

Former detainee changes his life with the launch of a luxury shoe brand

Bungee Brand LLC | Instagram

2930 Jasper Street, Suite # 204, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19134

D’Iyanu and Style by Blain put fashion forward

Voltaire Blain has been called the best dressed man on Chestnut Hill.

He loves the compliment, but his passion is to make others more fashionable.

His boutique, Style by Blain, features some of the best shoes for men. He also has a collection for women, but he sees the store as a “guys club”.

He wears Aldens, which he considers the best shoe in the world, and partners with the brand to customize exclusive styles that are only available in his store.

Gaziano and Girling are an investment in style and Paraboot is another brand he wears. A partnership with tailor Thomas Tillman has turned the boutique into a head-to-toe step for style. Thomas specializes in tailor-made and made-to-measure clothing.

D’Iyanu is building a fashion brand in Norristown, Pennsylvania. Addie Elabor and her brother Dara Ajayi have created a brand focused on their African roots.

The family came to the United States from Nigeria when Addie was 6 years old. She created D’Iyanu in 2014 as a ladies-only brand and quickly grew to include selections for men and children.

During the pandemic, they have switched to indoor clothing and eventually hope to include household items. The brand is intended to blend style and culture using traditional African prints in modern fashion.

From Iyanu | Facebook | Instagram

910 Main Street East, Suite 202, Norristown, PA 19401

Style by Blain | Facebook | Instagram

8433 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19118

Thomas Tillman made to measure | Facebook | Instagram

Kpelle Design creates inspiring women’s jewelry with roots in West Africa

Grant Blvd. | Facebook | Instagram | Black owned business fund

3605 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19104

215-970-9630

Black-owned businesses that specialize in personal care

From artisanal soap and candle makers to a boutique filled with all manner of wellness products, we spotlight black-owned businesses that specialize in beauty and wellness products.

When COVID-19 hit, they started offering virtual skin consultations and in-home face mask kits. Their goal is to disrupt traditional beauty standards, empower women, and help others discover their inner glow.

Apothecary of Liberty in Northern Liberties is a black and brunette women owned business that only sells women owned wellness products. Bonkosi Horn co-owners Morrisa Jenkins stock their retail store with holistic beauty and lifestyle products, like their Green Tea Body Butter and Lip Conditioner, perfect for Philly’s winter.

Gold and Water Co. is a soap shop that promotes well-being. Owner and founder Chartel Findlater handcraft her creations, including beard balm and bath salts, in small batches at her Kensington studio. She started the business in 2018 after a difficult breakup.

Mount Airy Candle Co. CEO and Chief Candlestick, Marques Davis, and a native of Mount Airy, started his candle making business as a passion project in 2018. With the help of his family, Davis is hand-pouring soy candles in small batches, blending scent oils infused with essential oils to create personalized scents.

Gold and Water Co | Instagram

Apothecary of Liberty | Instagram

736 North 2nd Street

Mount Airy Candle Co. | Instagram

FYI loves the arts tour

Philadelphia Contemporary has created a new online series called Talking Breakfast, inviting viewers into an artist’s world by providing insight into their morning routines.

The digital series is free and fulfills Philadelphia Contemporary’s mission to reflect the city’s diversity by showcasing interdisciplinary artists.

Contemporary Philadelphia: Talking breakfast |Website

Philadanco dancers organize a free virtual show.

The show is called Dancers ‘Choices, Choreographers’ Choices, and is part of a year-long project at the Wolf Humanities Center at the University of Pennsylvania, exploring the subject of choice.

Principal dancers from Philadanco will perform a piece by Dawn Marie Bazemore that pays homage to Oshun, a deity of the Yoruba people of southwestern Nigeria. Tradition holds that the goddess is the protector of humanity.

University of Pennsylvania, Wolf Humanities Center presents: Choice of dancers, choice of choreographers | Website

March 3, 5 p.m.

Alvin Ailey Dancer Makes Philadelphia Choreography Debut in Annenberg Center Virtual Performance

March 11 is the world premiere of Redefine us, from the inside OUT, a performance choreographed by Hope Boykin.

“We’re really excited to have her and it will be her and four or five other dancers,” says Chris Gruits, executive and artistic director of the Annenberg Center, who says Boykin has used her work to address many events around the breed. and identity “So I think this piece is going to be kind of a direct response to that.”

The 2021 University of Pennsylvania Annenberg Center digital season includes everything from tap dancing and major musical groups to a series of independent films.

University of Pennsylvania, Annenberg Center | |Spring 2021 digital season

Until May 27