‘Dress For Success’ closes after final sale





CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas Unlike last year, Dress For Success Corpus Christi did not hold a sale to reduce inventory, but rather closed due to the pandemic. We’ve been around for seven years, said Cathy Riojas, co-founder and CEO of the nonprofit. We are very proud to say that we have helped thousands of women and their families on the path to empowerment and self-reliance. The organization is a subsidiary of Dress for Success, a global nonprofit organization that works to promote the economic independence of disadvantaged women and empower them to wear professional clothing and support, including assistance with CV writing and interview preparation their website states. Operating only from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Riojas said the money raised would go towards their rent and utilities expenses. Once the pandemic hit, fundraising was a challenge. Fundraising efforts have been hampered by COVID, she said. The pandemic, we really had to cancel all of our major fundraisers in 2020 and 2021 and the economic climate just wasn’t supporting us and not helping us. Shoppers passing through and sorting through massive quantities of now cheap clothing found the sale bittersweet, as many believed the nonprofit was benefiting the community. I don’t think they should close it because I know there are a lot of people looking for work, said Susan Luna, a 73-year-old shopper who picked up items for herself and others. . When asked if there was a possibility that Dress For Success could one day return to Corpus Christi, Riojas replied that it was unlikely. Sadly our board had to make the difficult decision to close, but they were proud of the work we did for the community, she said. It is just the moment to close the doors, we had a great participation, we always want to thank the community, our community partners, the reference agencies who always support us. Slight glimmer of hope at closing, some of their efforts will continue in other ways. Fairy Godmothers Coastal Bend an organization that aims to provide high school students with formal clothing absorbed by the Dress For Successs Cinderellas Closet program. Now that we are purchasing Cinderellas Closet via Cathy (Riojas) and Dress For Success, and we will be working closely with the community and schools to ensure that every student in our area has the opportunity to attend one of their school duties, said Teresa Hunter with Coastal Bend Fairy Godmothers, formerly known as Rockport’s Fairy Godmothers. Although high school events have declined significantly due to the pandemic, Hunter said his organization continues to accept donations of formal wear of all sizes, as well as shoes and handbags. If you would like to make a contribution, call (361) 463-8325 or contact them by email.







