Fred Segal, designer who transformed California Cool, dies at 87





Fred Segal, whose clothing boutiques have become an icon of Los Angeles cool selling skinny jeans and chambray shirts to Bob Dylan, Farah Fawcett and The Beatles, died Thursday in Santa Monica, Calif., He was 87 years. The cause was complications from a stroke, a spokeswoman for her family said. Mr. Segal went on to become one of the West Coast’s best-known designers and retailers in the 1960s and helped shape Southern California’s fashion image as breezy, sexy and relaxed. Her eponymous ivy-covered store has become a meeting place for fashionistas, Hollywood actors, and renowned artists and musicians. For tourists, it was often featured on tourist routes right next to the Graumans Chinese Theater and the Hollywood Sign. Mr. Segal in an undated photo. Her style has been adopted by Hollywood celebrities eager to embody cool California. Credit… Family photo Mr. Segal opened his first store in 1960. It was, according to the company website, a 700 square foot space on Santa Monica Boulevard that sold denim jeans, chambray shirts and pants, velvets, and flannels.

In 1961, Mr. Segal and Ron Herman, his nephew, opened a half-size store on Melrose Avenue that only sold jeans, which they sold for $ 19.95 a pair, a price almost unheard of at the time. , while men still wore denim suits and pants typically sold for $ 3 a pair. My concept was that people wanted to be comfortable, relaxed, and sexy, so I thought it would work, and obviously it did, Mr Segal said in a interview with Haute Living magazine in 2012. People flocked to the store to buy the jeans, driven largely by celebrities like Jay Sebring, the hairstylist who was one of the inspirations for Warren Beattys’ character in Shampoo, who wore skinny, flared jeans and a fitted shirt he bought at the Mr. Segals store. Mr. Segals’ clients soon included The Beatles, Elvis Presley and Diana Ross, as well as members of the Jackson Five and Jefferson Airplane. When I arrived in LA in the late ’70s, there were two things everyone was talking about: Gucci bags and Fred Segal, writer Pleasant Gehman told the New York Times in 2001. His creations were distinguished by unusual cuts for the time. The pants were cut for men so that they fell low on the hips, for example, and his stores also sold skin-tight French t-shirts and Danskin leotards.

In addition to his designs, Mr. Segal was part of a small group of retailers at the time, the others included Tommy perse, Linda dresner and Joan weinstein who pitched the idea of ​​working closely with designers and selling the designers’ clothes in their stores, said Ikram Goldman, the owner of the Ikram store in Chicago. They had an exquisite eye, Ms. Goldman said. These are the people who discovered the talent and brought it to light in a way that before Instagram, before social media, before the news hit, you were bringing in collections that you had never seen before. In 2006, a New York Times reporter described Mr. Segal as the purveyor of these Hollywood fantasies, selling expensive shirt uniforms and insanely overpriced bluejeans and kitten heels to affluent locals and city celebrities. Frederick Mandel Segal was born August 16, 1933 in Chicago. His parents, David and Helen Segal, held multiple jobs, according to the family spokesperson, and Mr. Segal grew up in poverty. Mr. Segal never went to fashion school. He worked as a traveling shoe salesman and shoe shine in Venice Beach, two jobs that allowed him to observe people and help him cultivate a sense of what shoppers wanted. Tired of traveling, he decided to open his first store in 1960. Mr. Segal attributed his early successes to his ability to be honest with customers.

I learned at a very young age that the no-compete zone is integrity, Mr. Segal told Haute Living. When I was selling in my store to my customers and they would come in wanting to buy this or that, if they would put on an outfit and ask for my advice, part of the time I say, take that off, don’t even buy not that would be ridiculous, you don’t even look good in there. It’s a really deep honesty. You don’t find that in business, you know? There were eventually Fred Segal stores in Taiwan and Bern, the capital of Switzerland. In 2015, the brand opened a store in Tokyo which also included an on-site food truck that sold Mexican street corn, shrimp on a roll, and hot dogs paired with Coca-Cola and Corona. The name of Fred Segal has become so well known that it has been casually mentioned in movies like Clueless and The revenge of a blonde. Mr. Segal is survived by his wife, Tina; five children, Michael, Judy, Sharon, Nina and Annie; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Mike ives contribution to reports, and Jack Begg contributed to the research.

