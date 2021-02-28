Why divorce fashion deserves your attention





It is remarkable that in The crown, Chloe Pirrie who plays Eileen is dressed almost exclusively in pants during the episode that she fights to leave her husband. This choice on the part of costume designer Amy Roberts, indicates Ms. Parker’s implicit independence. Other female characters who shared scenes with Pirrie all wore skirts, further emphasizing the decision. It was a somewhat harsh reference to the fact that she was the one who “wore the pants”, in her house and her marriage. An accurate assessment as she looked after their two children, looked after their household and worked, all while working while her husband gallanted with other women in London and abroad. In 1969, the passage of UK Divorce Reform Act gave women the right to divorce for reasons other than physical violence, insanity or spousal infidelity. This new law allowed couples to legally separate after being separated for two years, or five years if only one party consented. It was reflected in the United States the same year when Governor Ronald Reagan signed the Family Law Act 1969, making California the first rule of no-fault divorce law in the United States. Neither person has had to prove the other’s faults, or justify the change beyond their relationship’s disintegration. Prince Charles’ legendary divorce from Princess Diana took place under this precedent in 1992, after the two had spent many years living apart and seeing other people. Although their marriage was notoriously unhappy, Princess Diana never wanted a divorce from the prince. But soon after their official split, she showed him what she was missing in an exquisite, off-the-shoulder short black dress dubbed the “revenge dress” by popular culture.

