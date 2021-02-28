How the pandemic influenced luxury men’s clothing this spring – Robb Report





Last March, designers added another question to the pandemic’s long list of questions: What will men wear next spring? The collections arriving in stores this month were first designed a year ago, when little about the future seemed clear, including the wardrobe. Designers have always been fashion’s fortune tellers, but the lockdown was an unprecedented challenge for their skill. “Einstein said that in times of difficulty, genius unleashes its creativity,” says Brunello Cucinelli, who cites the early stages of his spring collection, when his team usually travels for inspiration, as the most difficult. Instead of globetrotting, he looked closer to home, riffing “the elements that are the basis of style. [we’ve] created over the years. The results are the epitome of Cucinelli: soft construction jackets, jeans, cricket jumpers. Ultimately, his breed of laid-back luxury was the perfect fit for the moment. The same goes for the easy and relaxed tailoring of Giorgio Armani and the high sportswear of the fear of God, two brands that have also doubled their signatures, offering the comfort of those with a proven track record. Brunello Cucinelli linen suit, $ 5,145, and cotton sweater, $ 995.



Brunello Cucinelli “Fashion is a reflection of the times. I think it would be silly to say, ‘OK, we’ll continue as usual,’ ”says Norbert Stumpfl, Brioni’s design director, who has gone from the hefty line of evening wear he had planned. “We wanted to integrate the new way of life.” While Brioni is synonymous with power suiting, Stumpfl has focused on what her masters of the universe wear at home, outfitting them with super-soft fabrics, workwear-inspired silhouettes and forgiving cuts, to s ‘adapt to all those months without a gym. Its washed-silk jackets and knit shirts are reminiscent of casual wear, but with more sophistication than sweatshirts. “The Brioni man has always been very powerful, a go-getter. But now we see another side of him. Of the pandemic, Stumpfl says, “We were all pretty vulnerable, and I wanted to show it. It’s a kind of vocabulary that I’m not too afraid of anymore. Menswear was already heading towards a softer view of masculinity, but 2020 has stepped on the accelerator. For many designers, this meant ditching the armor and stripping looks to their purest forms. Minimalism is back, without the sharp edges. Miuccia Prada Clinical black and gray suits drenched with sweet pastel mesh. At Jil Sander, the rigorous tailoring was given human touches such as crochet trims and carefree knotted scarves. Fear of God viscose blazer, $ 1950, zip-up wool cardigan, $ 1,195 and cavalry twill pants, $ 795.



Fear of god The drawdown was a pragmatic as well as an aesthetic choice, with compositional restrictions forcing designers to cut the proverbial fat and do more with less. “It is very rewarding to focus on the essential and to distill, refine, sharpen,” said Hermès male artistic director Véronique Nichanian after presenting her chic and charming programming. This process, she said, evolved evenly into a feeling of “simplicity, nonchalance, levity.” The clean silhouettes and calming palette of the best spring collections make a calming presence in her wardrobe, perhaps the greatest gifts the designers could have given us. But will this serene mood be maintained once the pandemic has passed? Cucinelli refers to the former Prince of Wales emerging from WWI in sports coats and pants, whereas before men preferred morning coats and breeches. The look of the future king was casual for its time, but without sacrificing elegance, and created a trend that we still follow today. If history repeats itself, as it reliably does, this spring’s menswear could be a promising new start.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]Website: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos