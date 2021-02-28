The biggest star designer at New York Fashion Week 2021





The PRSVR from five looks from New York Fashion Week Upcoming American Top Model Corey Wade Hits PRSVR NYFW Runway Designer Brandon Williamson and his wife CEO Margaret Williamson bow on the NYFW catwalk American Design House, PRSVR is the premier designer label at New York Fashion Week, especially during Black History Month. This collection is called All in the Bag. Literally, every look can fit into Personal Travel Luggage pieces. Figuratively speaking, these looks are meant to be in your bag. “ – Brandon Williamson, designer LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – On a cold, blistered roof in the fashion capital of the world, a passionate designer amplified his models “It’s your Game Day – your red carpet – your wedding aisle. It’s your moment; when persistence pays off . ” These are the words of Detroit born Designer and Creative Director, Brandon Williamson. Its founding mark, PRSVR (pronounced persevere) is called “The Designer Brand” because of him. As part of the Flying Solo NYC production, PRSVR presented 8 complete LOOKS from head to toe on this rooftop in Soho, Saturday February 13, 2021 during the third show of the day. That perfect time of day that is neither too early nor too late. The makeup was still fresh and the photographers knew the lighting. As the music started and the first model took to the runway, it became both easy and difficult to understand the magnetic power of its aesthetic. Brandon’s designs have indeed attracted a long list of celebrity clients who are true trendsetters including Zendaya, Nicki Minaj, Fabolous, Kyle Kuzma, Ciara and Diddy, to name a few. But even with all of these big names, the Chicago-born brand has retained its secret status. “It was unintentionally deliberate,” says Margaret Williamson, CEO of the designer. “Exclusivity is important to our customers, so it made sense that they didn’t share the connection. We were able to travel the country, from Chicago to DC, to Atlanta and Detroit, to Houston and Miami, and now LA. J took the brand on this classic circuit that so many people have shot before us. After 8 years in the underground, we have emerged in the production capital of the world: Burbank, Calif. There is no more hiding the light so there is now a new stop on the road, ”says Margaret with a proud smile. The brand’s Instagram bio describes PRSVR as “an innovative design house (owned by black people). Unique to LA, ”and the West Coast Fashion Flavor was apparent in bright colors and light fabrics. This All in the Bag collection has taken us straight to our American roots, which is reflected in our use of those classic American textures of denim, cotton, tweed and leather. This timelessness has been woven into the PRSVR aesthetic which is both bold and understated. Designed for both men and women, PRSVR models are more for one type of lifestyle than one type of person. Each of the eight looks on the show was named after the perfect role for that costume / uniform / outfit. From The Maverick, with his elongated camouflage tweed vest and suede moccasins; to The Student, with his matching trolley bag / track pants set; each look has managed to build on the others for the view to want to play all 8 roles. In the midst of the pandemic, PRSVR opened a private car store just minutes from North Hollywood. All 8 looks from the New York Fashion Week show are available to purchase in-store and online at www.prsvr.com. Watch from the front row of PRSVR, Designer New York Fashion Week 2021’s Soho Rooftop show.







