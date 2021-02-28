Fashion
Lana Del Rey shares another teaser for upcoming single ‘White Dress’
Lana Del Rey has shared another teaser for her upcoming single, “White Dress”.
In a new Instagram post, the singer shared a 20-second video of her roller skating in the sun. In an additional video, she talks about how she would like to collaborate with “someone who really knows how to make videos like John Waters or David Lynch”.
The clip follows similar footage shared earlier this month of Del Rey on roller skates, suggesting that “ White Dress ” will be his next single to arrive. The track has not been given a release date.
“White Dress” is taken from Del Rey’s upcoming album, “Chemtrails Over the Country Club”. The record’s title track and an accompanying music video were released in January. The first single, “Let Me Love You Like A Woman,” arrived last October.
Chemtrails Over The Country Club has been repeatedly delayed from its scheduled September 2020 release date, but will finally arrive on March 19.
Even though Del Rey has a record on the way, the singer recently revealed that she also recorded a cover album full of country songs.
I went back and listened to Ride and Video Games and thought, you know that’s kind of a country, she said MOJO (via Contact Music). I mean, they’re definitely not pop.
She continued: Maybe the way video games have been remastered, they’re pop, but there’s definitely something Americana about it.
So let’s see how these things come out. I’m not going to have a pedal steel guitar on every thing, but it’s easy for me to write.
