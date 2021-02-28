The 10 most impractical character outfit choices, ranked

Mad Men is one of the most stylish shows of all time, the series putting together an incredible set of costumes for its characters. Set in the 1960s, the show focuses on this time period and therefore all of the clothing that takes place in the show is from that time.

While some characters are certainly more stylish than others, everyone generally dresses for the occasion. Whether it’s fancy dinners or business meetings, the characters know what they’re supposed to wear, for the most part. But every now and then the characters wore outfits that were totally impractical.

ten Michael Ginsberg’s casual outfit

Michael Ginsberg is one of the funniest characters in Mad Men, and he never seems to quite understand how he’s supposed to dress in the office. While the majority of the characters show up in costumes and dresses, Ginsberg doesn’t really do so.

He appears to wear any shirt / tie combination and doesn’t really care about his appearance and while it’s not about aesthetics, there’s a dress code at work that he just doesn’t seem to follow. Wearing jeans is an impractical situation considering how everyone dresses, which sets it apart.

9 Roger Sterling is overdressed

Roger Sterling generally looks great in his well-dressed suits, as his job is to charm others while tasting and dining on potential clients to try and boost business. To do this, Roger has to look at the room, and he normally fits in perfectly with the work.

However, when his daughter runs away and adopts a hippie lifestyle, he tries to go and talk her out of it. Unlike his mother, Roger ends up sticking around to see what it looks like, but he’s definitely not dressed well for this type of lifestyle, even though his costume is good.

8 Don Draper in Hawaii

Don Draper is a very elegant man, and this is featured throughout the series. He puts on some fantastic outfits throughout the series, but when he goes to Hawaii, he doesn’t really. Despite being incredibly hot, he chooses to wear a tuxedo at all points.

He wears it during the evening dinner and during the wedding in which it is thrown at random. It’s not the prettiest jacket, but that’s not the problem. It’s the fact that he’s in the heat of cooking but doesn’t seem to want to come to terms with the situation and not sweat by just taking it off.

7 Betty Draper Floral Dress

Much like Don, Betty Draper is generally well dressed. She works hard to look as beautiful as possible, but during the series she ends up struggling with a weight issue, which is one of the weakest storylines for her. However, during this period, she began to give up her appearance.

Betty doesn’t live up to her usual standards, which leads her to sporting this floral dress, which is certainly one of her weakest looks throughout the show. It’s not a good look for Betty, but it’s a look the show did on purpose to show the situation Betty was going through and the stark contrast between the previous and following seasons.

6 Sally Draper’s plastic bag

Sally Draper is fortunate enough to grow up in a wealthy family, which means her outfits are always beautiful because the Draper can afford it. Betty has very high aesthetic standards, so she normally makes sure her daughter looks good.

However, kids like to do whatever they want, and that apparently includes covering themselves in plastic bags. At least that’s what Sally does for Mad Men. It’s a unique look, but the potential dangers here are pretty obvious, which is why it’s not a practical outfit.

5 A clash of worlds

Paul Kinsey is a great character from the start of the series, but when he’s no longer in society, it looks like he’s going to disappear. However, Kinsey has been brought back when Harry Crane goes to meet him, but that leads to a few awkward holding moments.

Harry meets Paul in the Krishna movement, however, his decision to show up in full costume makes him seem very out of place. However, the roles are then totally reversed when Paul tries to start a television episode, dressed in his Krishna outfit, which is then out of place for what he is doing.

4 Underwear cleaning

Megan Draper and Don Draper have a very hot and cold relationship, and it’s never clearer than when she ends up cleaning the house in her underwear. She does this as punishment to Don, just making him watch how he treats her the night before.

However, there’s no doubt that cleaning a house after a full party with just your underwear is a very impractical outfit. While Megan certainly proves her point of view to her husband, it shows how strange their relationship can be.

3 An office accident

Freddy Rumsen is one of the more experienced members of the office when the series begins, but as the series progresses it becomes clear that he is losing control with his focus on alcohol. This leads to a very embarrassing time for him when he drinks too much and loses control.

Freddy ends up peeing in his pants, which is ultimately the last straw for his future. However, it’s also a very clear moment of impractical outfit, and something that bothers him incredibly.

2 Peggy Back Dress

For the most part, Peggy Olson’s outfits are very different from other women who work in the office. However, during her affair with Ted, Peggy decides to dress deliberately to get his attention.

It’s incredibly impractical for the office, as it’s a dress that you would expect someone to wear when going out, not for work. However, she wears it to point out Ted, to get his attention, which certainly works.

1 Pete Campbell Tennis Shorts

When it comes to the most impractical outfit in the entire series, there’s no question that Pete Campbell showing up to an office meeting with his tennis shorts on is the most impractical of them all. While the reunion was called late so everyone was dressed casually, Pete’s outfit took things to another level.

Everyone still managed to put on a blazer and something reasonably reasonable for the job. However, Pete just doesn’t watch the role and sets up a hilarious scene that makes Pete look incredibly silly in comparison to the rest.

