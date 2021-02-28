Fashion
Melbourne Fashion Festival: Bryanboy, the ultimate influencer,
Still, when you’re on a first name basis with newly appointed Fendis womenswear designer Kim Jones (who is also Creative Director for Dior Menswear), there are certain privileges. Last month Bryanboy was among the few people with an IRLticket at the Fendis Paris couture presentation, starring Demi Moore, Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell.
It was so weird to be able to get out of Sweden for two days, see the models, have that little magic moment, it’s just crazy, he says.
Next month, he’s coming (virtually, of course) to Australia, where he’s been previously, for the Melbourne Fashion Festivals Australian Fashion Summit to talk about how digital platforms, such as Instagram and TikTok, are shaping fashion. ‘industry.
Bryanboy, aka Bryan Gray Yambao, kicked off his career in 2004 with a blog he wrote from his parents’ house in Manila (the URL now redirects to his Instagram page). Her Instagram feed is a mix of sponsored snaps of him wearing expensive fashion brands and a quasi photo diary that confuses professional and staff alike (the photos are often taken by her Swedish banker husband or a friend). But COVID made him reassess his focus.
Over the past year I have learned that I am more valuable than [just] to be photographed; my value is in the fact that I create these campaigns and consult the brands, he says. Why did I limit myself to using my creativity just for myself?
When not appearing on their own social networks, including TikTok, or launching a new magazine, Perfect, with a small team based in London, he consults off-camera some of the biggest fashion brands, including Prada and Cartier. But it was not always so.
In the late 2000s, Bryanboy, along with fellow blogger Tavi Gevinson, of Beginner magazine fame, were among the first digital influencers to take the No. 1 spot at International Fashion Weeks, sparking the blogger versus editors debate, which took a new turn on Thursday with the appointment of 27-year-old blogger Maragaret Zhang in as editor-in-chief of Vogue China. As 26-year-old Gevinson retired from the fashion spotlight, Bryanboy has gone from being an industry underdog to one of the most sought-after creatives in the luxury sector.
People lost interest because of social media [in traditional advertising campaigns] … they prefer to see fashion on real people or perform in a more personal or intimate way, he says.
These days, he prefers the title of digital strategist over influencer, and says he fought hard to maintain absolute independence in his job; Bryanboy is not just a spokesperson, he has to believe in what a brand is, as well as what it sells.
He severed ties with Dolce & Gabbana after the brand found itself at the center of several racist scandals over the past three years. He contrasts Dolces’s rap sheet with that of Gucci, a brand he continues to work with despite his own records, as he puts it. (In 2019, the brand released a sweater with the black look of over-drawn red lips, which, after global condemnation, was taken off sale. The brand apologized and introduced processes to avoid future errors.)
While he commends the likes of Diet Prada for exposing the brand’s bad behavior, he doesn’t think people should be quashed outright.
I don’t believe in canceling culture … or shaming a person for what they’ve done and not giving them a chance to reform, he says. To cancel someone out as a recreational sport, I like to call it a recreational scandal … if you like it towards a person, you’re not really helping them change.
As part of his own professional development, Yambao made a jump in 2020 by joining the TikTok video sharing platform, where he already has one million subscribers. One of his most-watched videos showed him stealing a Prada earring, which he cites as proof of the creative freedom offered by some of the world’s most luxurious brands.
So, are all the postures and pouting the real Bryanboy, or a character, like the baby-voice ingenuous Paris Hilton has been molding herself into for over 20 years?
Loading
What you see online does not represent 100% who [anyone is] as a person, he said. It’s like a side of you … my online identity is 100% me but it’s a part of me.
He says the debate over authenticity on social media has been so heated that it has almost become pointless. You can easily fake an authentic appearance online … so people need to define what true authenticity is … more than ever, people should use their platforms to express their voices; That is what matters.
In this regard, Bryanboy is determined to lead by example, interspersing his Instagram feed of handbags costing tens of thousands of dollars with an awareness of violence against Asian Americans, who have been targeted since the onset of the coronavirus.
In a way it gives me the power to share something [newsworthy], he says. If I don’t use these tools for a good reason, why am I there? For people with a certain number of followers, it is really important to use it for better good.
Bryanboy will be speaking at the Digital Australian Fashion Summit, as part of the Melbourne Fashion Festival, March 17-19. Tickets: mff.com.au.
Melissa Singer is National Fashion Editor for the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.
