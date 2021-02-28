Fashion
Alia Bhatt or Mrunal Thakur: Who wore the 5k midi summer dress better?
- Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur were recently pictured wearing the same dress. The midi dress in green color is a great choice for the summer season. Who do you think wore it the best?
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED FEBRUARY 28, 2021 8:25 a.m.
Many stars have been pictured wearing the same outfits and the latest Bollywood divas to join this group are Alia Bhatt and Mrunal Thakur. The two were seen wearing the exact same dress. And to be honest, we don’t blame them. The dress looks extremely comfortable and is perfect for the summer season.
The dress we are talking about was first seen on Alia Bhatt. While attending the annual Christmas party at the Kapoor family home with boyfriend Ranbir, the Dear Zindagi the actor chose to wear the midi dress. The green cotton dress had a fitted bodice showing off its curves with a deep V-neck extending into the center buttons on the front. The dress also had short puffed sleeves with elasticated ends and a smocked waist at the back to give it more structure.
Alia had paired the dress with a Mrs. Claus hat to soak up the Christmas spirit and a pair of sheer PVC heels. The 27-year-old accessorized her outfit with a pair of vintage sunglasses and looked stunning in the dress. Mrunal, meanwhile, recently wore the comfy dress for a flight.
Her airport look featured the sage green dress and keeping the vibe comfortable throughout, she paired it with a pair of white and gray sneakers and a black leather backpack. The Super 30 The actor accessorized the set with a pair of earrings and a floral-print face mask.
The stunning dress we are talking about here is from the shelves of the Summer Somewhere brand and if you want to add this dress to your summer outfit collection as well, you will have to drop by 5.590. Yes, you read that right.
In our opinion, both actors looked stunning in the midi dress as they added a personal touch to it. What do you think?
