Men’s football to face Oregon State in 3 games against ranked opponents

Testing continues for the Bruins.

UCLA Men’s Soccer (1-1-1, 0-0-1 Pac-12) will travel to Paul Lorenz Field to face 13th State Oregon (4-0-0, 1-0-0 ) Saturday for his second ranked game of the season and the first of three consecutive ranked games against Pac-12 opponents.

Since coach Terry Boss took the helm of the Beavers in 2018, the team have enjoyed back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2003 and their 4-0 start to the 2021 season is only the second time. that the team has managed to win its first four games.

The last time the two teams met in October 2019, UCLA beat Oregon State 15-5 and forced five saves from their goalie. Nonetheless, the Bruins lost the game 3-2, marking the first time on record that the team have lost to the Beavers twice in a season.

“The Pac-12, I think year after year, is ranked, as you know, one of the top two conferences in the country from a standards perspective, and so certainly we’re talking about having a very, very high level of competition, ”said coach Ryan Jorden. “Obviously we play good teams. I mean, that’s the advantage of being at UCLA, it’s the advantage of having a chance to compete with topsides, and so we’re excited to take the next step on Saturday.

For UCLA, the game against Oregon State will be the first of three potentially difficult clashes. After their game on Saturday, the team will travel to No.4 Stanford before returning home for a game against No.22 Washington.

Historically, the Bruins have succeeded against the Beavers with a 28-7-3 record since October 13, 2000. But in six of the seven games lost to UCLA, he was away at Corvallis. Redshirt second-year defenseman AJ Vasquez said the team need to stay true to their identity and play their style of play on Saturday, away or not.

“We play the same way we usually play. I think the coach really insisted that we have an identity, and that identity is… we want to control the game, ”Vasquez said. “It’s something the coach is sticking to and I think it’s something we all stick to, so it’s going to be fun, and I think we’re going to try to keep the ball and try to control what we can. control.”

In their first three games, the Bruins struggled offensively compared to previous seasons, but the team excelled at keeping the ball out of their own net. Only twice since 2000, a UCLA team has conceded fewer goals in its first three games.

Usually, the Bruins would have up to 10 non-conference games to start the season, but not this year. With the COVID-19 pandemic postponing and shortening the season, UCLA has two non-Pac-12 games scheduled.

Jorden said that for a squad of 11 new players, an early conference schedule posed unique challenges.

“No exhibitions were granted this year in the programming process, which is difficult because the exhibitions allow so many things to happen. First of all, you can play more players because you don’t worry about the outcome the same way, ”Jorden said. “Second, you have the opportunity to build the team in the preparation. And you can do that in these games without conference. “

Sophomore midfielder Luke Bone, who was injured last season and unable to play in the team’s Pac-12 games, said he has definitely noticed a difference in the level of his conference games , but the team needs to focus on itself.

“By playing in the San Diego (State) game, you can definitely tell the difference between competition and fighting,” said Bone, “last year. And this year a new team. And so we just worry for us and not really for our opponents. If we do our job well as a team, then we should be good. “

UCLA faces the State of Oregon at 1 p.m. on Saturday.