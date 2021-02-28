Celebrities and it Girls Just Bring Back These 1950s Fashion Trends

Refinery29

These fashion month trends are the perfect blend of comfort and high fashion

While almost nothing in Fashion Month looks like it was before COVID, one thing has remained constant about the biennial event: the arrival of new fashion trends. There are almost no in-person shows, and many presentations were recorded long before the official calendars began, and yet, just like they did a year ago before the pandemic took hold, this season’s collections were full of pieces to covet and copy. fall 21. According to some designers, the fall fashion landscape will remain true to its quest for comfort, with brands like Staud, Sandy Liang and Bevza releasing cloud-shaped pieces that appear to be the sartorial equivalent of a hug. . On the other end of the spectrum, designers are looking to the future, at a time when we have a reason to dress again. Glamorous looks, ranging from dazzling accessories to mini dresses and sequined dresses of the 80s, appeared on the catwalks of Claudia Li, Alberta Ferretti and Prabal Gurung. Other statement extras have arrived in the form of stockings of all types, from mid-rise socks at Sandy Liang to tie-dye tights at Maisie Wilen; oversized scarves at The Row, Ganni and Ka Wa Key; and matching sets that are perfect for both locking and non-locking activities. But we’ve already given too much. Click before to find out what trends will wear next fall.Fuzzy FashionFrom fur capes at Prada to fuzzy and fringed coats at Fendi, fashion takes on a cozy touch for Fall 21 with clothes you are. I want to make fun of me. many despise the 80s and its sometimes confusing trends, belts on cable knit sweaters associated with stirrup leggings, what do you think? there is something to be said for the aesthetic of the party at the time. Knowing we can’t wait to dress up in glamorous nighttime looks, the designers showcased jewelry, sequins and polka dots.PradaPhoto: Courtesy of Prada.Alberta FerrettiPhoto: Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti.Prabal GurungBronx and BancoPhoto: Courtesy of Getty .MarkarianPhoto: Courtesy of Markarian.Puffers In 2021, we miss the hugs. Unfortunately, given the six-foot-apart rule, getting one from someone who isn’t in your pod isn’t as easy (or safe) as it used to be. That’s where down jackets come in. Sure, they’ll keep you warm in the cold weather, but this selection of seasonal jackets, which includes pillow-shaped bags, scarves and more, will also rock you in. a close embrace of style and comfort. StaudPhoto: Courtesy of Staud.MarniPhoto: Courtesy of Marni.LemairePhoto: Courtesy of Lemaire.AknvasPhoto: Courtesy of Aknvas.AmbushPhoto: Courtesy of Ambush.DIY It’s the fault of all the time we spend at home, sitting at our makeshift craft tables, and we’re slowly making our way on Pinterest, but designers are bringing DIY to the catwalks and not just in the form of tie-dye (though there’s plenty of it this season, too). Rather, it was crystal details, crochet work, quilted fabrics and more that popped up during Fashion Month, where Claudia Li added gemstone bows to down outerwear and the designer from SoCal Stan recycled quilts to create jackets and pants. Claudia LiPhotograph by: Benn Jae.ErdemPhoto: Courtesy of Erdem.StanPhoto: Courtesy of Stan. LibertinePhoto: courtesy of Libertine. Matching Sets Matching sets have become a staple of midlife fashion and they just keep getting more stylish. Easy to put on, assemble and effortlessly, coordinates make an obvious choice for designers trying to predict what our wardrobes will look like six months later. Expect suede (Alberta Ferretti), knits (Victor Glemaud), fleece (Staud) and leather at (Ganni). Alberta Ferretti Photo: Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti.FendiPhoto: Courtesy of Fendi.Jonathan SimkhaiPhoto: Courtesy of Jonathan Simkhai.Victor GlemaudPhoto: Courtesy of Victor GlemaudGanniPhoto: Lana Ohrimenko.StaudPhoto: Courtesy of Staud.Tights GirlWith expect that stockings in all fabrics and colors reach the catwalks during Fashion Month. At Maisie Wilen, tie-dye and mismatched tights have been combined with pastel-colored lace-up skirt sets and sandals, adding to upbeat looks that can save us even on the grayest fall days. Sheer knee-length socks adorned the legs of Sandy Liang’s models, who finished off the prep school look with Mary-Janes clogs and patent leather. Ulla Johnson, Bronx and Banco, and Dirty Pineapple have also added tights for Fall 21. Maisie WilenPhotograph by: Zev SchmidtzPradaPhoto: Courtesy of Prada.Sandy LiangPhoto: Courtesy of Sandy Liang.Ulla JohnsonPhoto: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson.Big Shoes Only in quarantine, when the shoes don’t have to be practical, bulbous shoes of the type that will almost certainly give you shin splints if you wear them too often would be all the rage on the runways. For the Ambushs menswear show, the models were dressed in puddle boot shaped rain boots that looked more like clown shoes (in a chic way) than Wellies. PH5 saw models hang on an all-white ensemble in matching clogs of epic proportions. Clogs of a similar size were also spotted at the inaugural Area couture show in January, though theirs were metallic and included gems. Suffice to say that if spring 21 saw the rise of the big bag, autumn 21 will bring its successor: the big shoe. PH5Photograph by: Lee Kun Seok.Statement ScarvesLenny Kravitz called, he wants his scarf back. At the Y / Projects men’s collection in January, oversized scarves completely hid models’ faces. At Ganni and The Row, fashion’s favorite designers have transformed the standard winter accessory into an even more assertive statement, creating sweater-scarf hybrids that will have you wondering, where my scarf ends and my sweater begins? London designer Ka Wa Key followed suit, tying a rainbow, fluffy scarves around the neck, head and body of her fall 21 model line. Photo: Courtesy of The Row.FendiKa Wa KeyPhoto: Courtesy of Ka Wa Key.GanniPhotography: Lana Ohrimenko.Tranquil Fashion While maximalist aesthetics are currently in fashion, designers Bevza, The Row and Rosetta Getty have envisioned a quieter wardrobe of essentials for falls. The result? Soft, comfortable fabrics in the form of knit hoods, sweater dresses, and coats in visually calming monochrome color palettes ranging from cool grays to warm oatmeal. BevzaPhoto: Courtesy of Bevza.FendiPhoto: Courtesy of Fendi The RowPhoto: Courtesy of The Row.Rosetta GettyPhoto: Courtesy of Rosetta Getty.Proenza SchoulerPhoto: Courtesy of Proenza Schouler.Jonathan SimkhaiPhoto: Courtesy of this Jonathan Simkhai