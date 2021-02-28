Hilary Duff covers her baby bump in a flowy maternity dress to visit a friend

She debuted with her blue-dyed locks earlier this month after completing production on the seventh and final season of her Younger series.

And Hilary Duff showed off her candy-colored hair on Saturday when she stepped out in Los Angeles to visit a friend’s house.

Actress Lizzie McGuire, 33, showcased her growing baby bump on the outing with a flowy tan maternity dress.

Hilary’s sleeveless dress featured a ribbed texture and came down to the knees.

She spiced up her mellow earth tone with a slung scarlet alligator-print handbag.

The former Disney Channel star also wore a white blazer draped over her arm, though it was warm enough on a sunny day that she didn’t need it.

She completed her ensemble with brown heels that matched her dress.

Hilary blocked out the sun with large oval tortoiseshell sunglasses, and her blue hair was parted in the middle and tied back.

She was not wearing her mask which was hanging down with one hand, while keeping her distance from others outside.

Hilary announced her third pregnancy in October, shortly after temporarily moving to New York City to begin filming on her hit series Younger.

She was joined by husband Matthew Koma in delivering the happy news, as he cradled his soaring baby bump.

“We are growing !!! Especially me… ”she joked at the time.

The actress shared an update on her tummy on Friday, revealing that she was almost ready to welcome her new child.

“See you in a month,” she captioned the close-up.

Despite her new blue braids, Hilary had to make it clear that she wasn’t suggesting that she was expecting a boy because she didn’t know the gender of the baby.

Her husband Matthew, singer-songwriter and producer who co-wrote and produced several songs from his 2015 album Breathe In, hopped on Saturday’s friendly. Expire. before their relationship began in early 2017.

They announced in June 2018 that they were expecting their first child together, before welcoming their daughter Banks, now two, in October.

It wasn’t until May 2019 that the lovebirds got engaged and tied the knot in December in an intimate courtyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

Hilary also shares her eight-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

She and the former NHL star began dating and marrying in August 2010, before going their separate ways in 2014.