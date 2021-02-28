Connect with us

Hilary Duff covers her baby bump in a flowy maternity dress to visit a friend

Pregnant Hilary Duff cradles her new blue hair and covers her growing baby bump in a flowy maternity dress while visiting a friend in Los Angeles

By Brian Marks For Dailymail.com

Posted: | Update:

She debuted with her blue-dyed locks earlier this month after completing production on the seventh and final season of her Younger series.

And Hilary Duff showed off her candy-colored hair on Saturday when she stepped out in Los Angeles to visit a friend’s house.

Actress Lizzie McGuire, 33, showcased her growing baby bump on the outing with a flowy tan maternity dress.

Baby on the way: Hilary Duff, 33, showed off her pregnant belly in a flowy tan maternity dress during a visit to a friend’s house in Los Angeles on Saturday

Hilary’s sleeveless dress featured a ribbed texture and came down to the knees.

She spiced up her mellow earth tone with a slung scarlet alligator-print handbag.

The former Disney Channel star also wore a white blazer draped over her arm, though it was warm enough on a sunny day that she didn’t need it.

She completed her ensemble with brown heels that matched her dress.

Contrasts: Hilary upped her mellow earth tone with a scarlet alligator print handbag. She also had a white blazer draped over her arm

Edgy style: She was blocking out the sun with large oval tortoiseshell sunglasses, and her blue hair was parted in the middle and tied back

Hilary blocked out the sun with large oval tortoiseshell sunglasses, and her blue hair was parted in the middle and tied back.

She was not wearing her mask which was hanging down with one hand, while keeping her distance from others outside.

Hilary announced her third pregnancy in October, shortly after temporarily moving to New York City to begin filming on her hit series Younger.

She was joined by husband Matthew Koma in delivering the happy news, as he cradled his soaring baby bump.

“We are growing !!! Especially me… ”she joked at the time.

The actress announced her third pregnancy in October, shortly after temporarily moving to New York City to begin filming on her hit series Younger.

See you! The actress posted a photo of her heavily pregnant belly on Friday, joking: 'See you soon, month-old feet'

The actress shared an update on her tummy on Friday, revealing that she was almost ready to welcome her new child.

“See you in a month,” she captioned the close-up.

Despite her new blue braids, Hilary had to make it clear that she wasn’t suggesting that she was expecting a boy because she didn’t know the gender of the baby.

Feeling blue: She dyed her hair blue earlier in February to celebrate the wrapping in Younger's seventh and final season, though she made it clear that it wasn't to announce she was having a boy

Her husband Matthew, singer-songwriter and producer who co-wrote and produced several songs from his 2015 album Breathe In, hopped on Saturday’s friendly. Expire. before their relationship began in early 2017.

They announced in June 2018 that they were expecting their first child together, before welcoming their daughter Banks, now two, in October.

It wasn’t until May 2019 that the lovebirds got engaged and tied the knot in December in an intimate courtyard ceremony at their Los Angeles home.

Hilary also shares her eight-year-old son Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

She and the former NHL star began dating and marrying in August 2010, before going their separate ways in 2014.

Family: Her husband Matthew Koma, their three-year-old daughter Banks and her eight-year-old son Luca from her first marriage were absent from her outing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

