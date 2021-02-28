Dressed for Success (Running) | Sun News

Everyone has heard the phrase Dress for Success.
When I interviewed with KPC Media Group in 1996, I wore dress pants, dress shoes, a nice button down shirt with a tie and topped it with a sports coat.
There is another type of dress for success and its darn opposite to what I described from my job interview many years ago.
When it comes to being dressed for success for outdoor winter running, it’s really what’s on the inside that doesn’t count the flashy outer layer.
And technology has advanced by leaps and bounds in that department, according to veteran long-distance runner Brian Shepherd of Ligonier.
Back then you wore cotton, Shepherd said. Cotton would absorb sweat. Technology is getting better and better.
During the winter months, long-distance runner and medic Dr Terry Gaff said that good winter running gear isn’t all about just one piece of clothing.
They should dress in layers, Gaff said. This is the most important part.
We’ve always learned about diapers, Shepherd said.
Shepherd, who has coached some of the area’s top cross-country teams and athletes, told his young charges that you can always remove an outer layer and it can be picked up later. What a runner can’t do easily is add another layer when needed.
But how many diapers do you need? It depends on the temperature and the person.
Shepherd said former running partner Chuck Schlemmer used to tease him about how many layers he would have for a cold-weather run.
He was tougher than me, Shepherd said.
Everyone is different, said ultra marathon runner Mike Pfefferkorn. It takes a little practice. It is trial and error.
Gaff said a rule of thumb he uses is to take room temperature and then add 20 degrees to compensate for the heat and energy his body creates while running.
Something like running is not like sitting down and fishing on the ice. Racers should not dress as if they were going ice fishing (and vice versa).
If it’s 50 and you’re going for a run, dress like her 70. If it’s 20, Gaff recommends that a person dress like her 40.
If it’s windy, go for the Windchill factor. A temperature of 50 but a wind chill of 40 means you should dress like its 60s.
You should be a little cold when you start your run, Shepherd said. It must be a balance.
A layer of clothing can always be removed, but if you start your run without enough clothing, you could be in for an unpleasant getaway.
Depending on the course you run, the ease of removing layers differs.
For someone who runs two mile loops who always see them returning to their vehicle, removing an extra layer and putting it away is relatively straightforward. For someone running a 20 mile course, it is not that easy.
Pfefferkorn said that unnecessary extra layers can be packed away in a backpack if you are wearing one. A jacket can also be tied around your waist.
Pfefferkorn said that when it comes to cold weather running clothing, the base layer is the most important layer to consider. And the fabric next to your skin should wick moisture away from your body, not hold it against your skin like cotton.
Soaking in a good sweat is one thing in spring, summer, or fall. But in the dead of winter, when the thermometer goes below freezing? The last thing you want is wet clothes close to your skin for an extended period of time.
When it comes to your upper body, Pfefferkorn recommends a shirt that is designed to wick moisture away from the body without soaking it.
The most important thing is to make sure you have a base layer that is a technical shirt, said Pfefferkorn. When you’re sweaty and it’s below zero, that’s a bad combination.
It helps regulate that temperature without getting you wet, Gaff said of new advancements in running clothing technology. What you don’t want is something frozen against your skin.
Pfefferkorn said most experienced runners prefer running tights during the cold winter months.
They protect every part of your lower body, he says.
Running tights also wick away moisture, keeping the runner warm and dry.
Trail runner who often finds his feet wet, Pfefferkorn recommends thermal socks or wool. Wool socks, he said, are not only warm, they dry faster than socks made from other materials.
One tip I use when I exercise outdoors is to wear a cotton t-shirt over my technical base layer. This second layer captures the moisture that is wicked away from my skin. I then wear a thin waistcoat, which also absorbs a little moisture. Finally, I am wearing a sweatshirt. The cotton t-shirt and vest absorb most of the moisture, leaving the outer shell dry.
Almost as bad as running in the cold with a wet diaper against your skin is running with a wet diaper exposed to the elements.
Pfefferkorn prefers a breathable outer garment.
Breathing capacity is really important, he says.
For Shepherd, his breathable fleece.
Both Shepherd and Pfefferkorn have experienced incredibly cold temperatures with wind chills colder than 30 below zero. These types of temperatures warrant even more layers and precautions.
The colder it is, the more prepared you need to be, said Pfefferkorn. It’s not a joke.
Shepherd and Pfefferkorn wear something on their faces when it’s really cold and their idea of the cold is different from a lot.
When the temperatures are cold, Gaff said it’s important to remember your extremities.
The colder it is, the more blood there is in a person’s core. Your fingers, toes, and even your ears and nose can become more sensitive to the cold. A good pair of gloves and a moisture-wicking hat are recommended to keep the extremities warm. A mask that covers the nose can also protect this area, even if the mask is only used at intervals.
This time of year can be difficult for runners to gauge exactly what to wear.
Pfefferkorn said the recent 40-degree weather was warm compared to single-digit lows just a week earlier. Running in the 40s in November feels like a cold weather run.
You forget how to dress for this kind of weather, said Pfefferkorn.
The bottom line? Getting out for a run takes some thought before you even put on your running shoes.
Gaff said that for new runners, a walk-jog-walk routine is a good way to start getting in shape. Keeping your pace, as well as knowing what type of cold weather gear is personally right for you for racing is essential.
And if it is very cold and you are running in a deserted area, always run with a partner.